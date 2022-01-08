9 Hacks To Customize Your Pistachio Latte From Starbucks All Winter Long

The Starbucks winter menu for 2022 hit stores nationwide on Tuesday, Jan. 4, and fans were pleased to see the Pistachio Latte back in the lineup. And now that the beloved latte, which returned for its second year, is here, it’s time to customize the drink just the way you like it. To help celebrate the return of the cozy season staple, try these six Pistachio Latte hacks for new takes on the winter sip.

Bye bye, New Year Scaries (is that a thing?), because the return of the Pistachio Latte means 2022 just got a whole lot sweeter. In case you need a refresher, the Pistachio Latte, which debuted on Jan. 5 2021, is made with Starbucks’ Signature Espresso, flavors of pistachio, steamed milk, and finished off with a brown buttery topping. The winter menu fave will be available at U.S. Starbucks locations from Jan. 4 through the rest of the winter while supplies last, according to an email from Starbucks to Elite Daily.

While the fan-favorite sip is delicious as it is, there’s no harm in putting your own unique spin on the classic cuppa, either — especially when you’ve got an entire season of pistachio-flavored sips ahead of you. Keep your Pistachio Latte tasting fresh all winter long with these customization hacks from Starbucks and thank me later.

01 Hot Or Iced Zhang Peng/LightRocket/Getty Images If you’re a firm believer in “iced coffee even when it’s snowing,” don’t worry. You can join in on the fun, too, because the Pistachio Latte can be prepared either hot or iced.

02 Less Pistachio Sauce If you’re only looking for a hint of pistachio flavor in your sip, you can always cut back on the pistachio sauce. According to the Starbucks website, a grande Pistachio Latte uses 4 pumps of the sauce, so you’ll need to ask for 3 pumps or less.

03 Swap Out Your Milk Though the standard milk used in the Pistachio Latte is 2%, you can always customize your Pistachio Latte order with the any of your preferred milk options, including oat milk, almond milk, coconut milk, soy milk, and nonfat milk.

04 Add An Extra Shot Of Espresso Some days you just need a little something extra to get you through the day. When that happens, treat yourself to an extra shot of Starbucks’ signature espresso with your Pistachio Latte. Just keep in mind that a Grande Pistachio Latte already comes with 2 shots of the stuff.

05 More Ways To Use Pistachio Sauce Starbucks Don’t be afraid to mix and match the pistachio sauce to pretty much any drink you’d like, including a Cold Brew, Americano, or Nitro sip.

06 Add Sweet Cream Cold Foam A 2021 TikTok from Starbucks barista @the.real_kylie includes a recipe for a Venti Iced Blonde Pistachio Latte that almost sounds too good to be true. Here’s how to get your hands on one: Order a Venti Iced Blonde Pistachio Latte. Ask for 4 pumps of Pistachio Sauce. Ask for 2 pumps of White Mocha. Add Sweet Cream Cold Foam. Add cinnamon on top (optional). According to the creator, substituting almond milk for regular milk is the way to go for this sip.

07 Add Whipped Cream Starbucks barista and TikTok creator @eggbaloni always has the best hacks, and in this TikTok, they’re giving out the recipe to one of their “favorite drinks to get with the pistachio sauce.” To try the drink for yourself, just ask for a Tall Pistachio Latte with oat milk and whipped cream.

08 French Vanilla Latte With Pistachio TikTok/@starbucksexotics Who doesn’t love a secret menu hack? Thanks to this TikTok from @starbucksexotics, you can treat yourself to a fancy French Vanilla Latte with this recipe: Order an iced Blonde French Vanilla Latte (or ask for hazelnut and vanilla syrup). Ask for Vanilla Sweet Cream Foam with Pistachio Sauce in the foam. Top it off with salted brown butter.

09 Make It Blonde You don’t have to dye your hair blonde to have some blonde fun. According to this TikTok by user @nataliamaries, the only “proper way” to enjoy the Pistachio Latte is to order a Grande Iced Triple Blonde Pistachio Latte with oat milk.

The New Year just got a little more sweet (and salty), thanks to the return of the Starbucks Pistachio Latte. If you’re picking up your cuppa in person, remember to check CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules.