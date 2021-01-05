Starbucks is kicking off the new year by rolling out a new winter latte inspired by one of its most popular Reserve Roastery offerings. Due to the popularity of the exclusive Pistachio Latte, the Seattle-based chain is now offering a revamped version of the OG that promises plenty of festive seasonal flavors. Here's what to expect if you're wondering what's in Starbucks' Pistachio Latte.

On Tuesday, Jan. 5, Starbucks dropped its new Pistachio Latte in stores in the United States and Canada. The drink, which is available for a limited time while supplies last, sells for between $5.25 and $5.75 for a grande size. It's modeled after the OG Pistachio Latte, which launched in 2019 to celebrate the opening of Starbucks' Reserve Roastery in Chicago. The Reserve Roastery version features pistachio-infused milk, a hint of orange zest, and a sprinkle of pistachio topping, and it was such a hit, the Starbucks research and development team found a way to make it more accessible to all Starbucks customers.

The new Pistachio Latte available as of Jan. 5 starts with a base of Starbucks Signature Espresso and steamed milk that's melded with pistachio flavoring, which comes from a pistachio sauce made with actual ground pistachios, cocoa butter, and other natural flavors, according to the company. On top, layers of whipped cream are complemented with sprinkles of a rich salted brown butter cookie-flavored topping, making it a sweet and salty treat to enjoy during the lead-up to spring.

The best part? You can order the wintery sip hot, iced, or as a frappuccino blended beverage, depending on what you're in the mood for. And with 140 milligrams of caffeine in a grande, according to Starbucks, it'll be the perfect swap for your morning cup.

If you're wondering why a green-hued pistachio results in a brown sip, that's because the nut's coloring comes from chlorophyll, and the pistachio "loses its color when the pigment breaks down during processing, making the Pistachio ­­Latte’s sauce an almond color which is then added to (brown) coffee," according to the release.

Along with the drop of the Pistachio Latte, Starbucks is also adding to its non-dairy cold brew lineup with a new Honey Almondmilk Cold Brew. Available for between $4.15 to $4.75 for a grande size, depending on location, the limited-edition drink features slow-steeped Starbucks Cold Brew that's sweetened with honey, then topped with splashes of almond milk.

