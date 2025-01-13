If you love coffee as much as Lorelai Gilmore, you’ve got to see Starbucks’ Valentine’s Day collection. The cafe’s all-new heart-inspired cups and tumblers are the perfect gift for brew babes and that special person in your life who loves a latte just as much as they love you.

The 2025 V-Day merch dropped in Starbucks stores on Jan. 3, and the limited-time collection is only available while supplies last (meaning no restock). So, just like you should start swiping on apps to find a date in time for Feb. 14, you’ll also want to act fast if one of these Starbucks cups catches your eye.

A casual trip to Starbucks could actually be the perfect (inexpensive) date idea for Valentine’s Day; you can save $0.10 on any drink, including the Winter 2025 menu, by bringing in a clean, reusable cup. Starbucks’ rewards members get 25 Bonus Stars added to their account as well.

If you’re in search of the best Valentine’s Day gift to get your coffee-loving crush or BFF, one of Starbucks’ new tumblers is a great idea. To help you decide which cup in this pink Glinda-fied drop you should add to cart, here’s everything available in Starbucks’ 2025 Valentine’s Day collection:

Valentine’s Day Cold Cup ($23)

Starbucks

For all the Starbucks’ cold cup collectors out there, this pixelated heart 24-ounce cup in the drop is sure to be popular. In fact, it’s Glinda’s fave color pink — just like the viral Stanley Cup from last Valentine’s Day. The grid-like design also makes it easy to grip and catches light in a really gorgeous way.

Pink Floral Cold Cup with Straw Topper ($25)

Starbucks

For even more protection when you’re on the go, this Valentine’s Day cup has a floral straw topper. It adds an additional spill-proof layer to your drink, while also looking adorbs. To match the flowers on top, the 24-ounce cup features a floral pattern with a similar pixelated heart on the bottom to match the rest of the collection.

Hot Pink Heart Tumbler with Charm ($28)

Starbucks

To keep your hot drinks warm and iced coffees cold, you need this 12-ounce pink tumbler that comes with a cute matching heart charm. Since this is great for taking with you on adventures, you could even use it to enjoy some hot cocoa on a picnic date with your partner.

Valentine’s Day Tumbler ($15)

Starbucks

Another great option for carrying around campus is this 16-ounce pixelated heart tumbler. This exclusive cup can be found at licensed Starbucks cafes inside grocery stores, airports, and hospitals, so it’s a good one to pick up during your next Target run while making a V-Day basket for your bae.