Starbucks’ 2025 Valentine's Day Merch Is As Pink As Glinda
The limited-edition cold cup is for fans of the viral pink Stanley.
If you love coffee as much as Lorelai Gilmore, you’ve got to see Starbucks’ Valentine’s Day collection. The cafe’s all-new heart-inspired cups and tumblers are the perfect gift for brew babes and that special person in your life who loves a latte just as much as they love you.
The 2025 V-Day merch dropped in Starbucks stores on Jan. 3, and the limited-time collection is only available while supplies last (meaning no restock). So, just like you should start swiping on apps to find a date in time for Feb. 14, you’ll also want to act fast if one of these Starbucks cups catches your eye.
A casual trip to Starbucks could actually be the perfect (inexpensive) date idea for Valentine’s Day; you can save $0.10 on any drink, including the Winter 2025 menu, by bringing in a clean, reusable cup. Starbucks’ rewards members get 25 Bonus Stars added to their account as well.
If you’re in search of the best Valentine’s Day gift to get your coffee-loving crush or BFF, one of Starbucks’ new tumblers is a great idea. To help you decide which cup in this pink Glinda-fied drop you should add to cart, here’s everything available in Starbucks’ 2025 Valentine’s Day collection:
Valentine’s Day Cold Cup ($23)
For all the Starbucks’ cold cup collectors out there, this pixelated heart 24-ounce cup in the drop is sure to be popular. In fact, it’s Glinda’s fave color pink — just like the viral Stanley Cup from last Valentine’s Day. The grid-like design also makes it easy to grip and catches light in a really gorgeous way.
Pink Floral Cold Cup with Straw Topper ($25)
For even more protection when you’re on the go, this Valentine’s Day cup has a floral straw topper. It adds an additional spill-proof layer to your drink, while also looking adorbs. To match the flowers on top, the 24-ounce cup features a floral pattern with a similar pixelated heart on the bottom to match the rest of the collection.
Hot Pink Heart Tumbler with Charm ($28)
To keep your hot drinks warm and iced coffees cold, you need this 12-ounce pink tumbler that comes with a cute matching heart charm. Since this is great for taking with you on adventures, you could even use it to enjoy some hot cocoa on a picnic date with your partner.
Valentine’s Day Tumbler ($15)
Another great option for carrying around campus is this 16-ounce pixelated heart tumbler. This exclusive cup can be found at licensed Starbucks cafes inside grocery stores, airports, and hospitals, so it’s a good one to pick up during your next Target run while making a V-Day basket for your bae.