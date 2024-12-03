There’s an (unofficial) update on Stars Hollow’s golden couple, Lorelai Gilmore and Luke Danes. During a December interview with E!, Lauren Graham shared her perspective on where Lorelai and Luke’s relationship would be now.

“They're definitely still together,” Graham told E! during a joint interview with Scott Patterson (who played Luke). “I don't know what sort of grandchildren situation there might be, but I think we're living happily in town.” Reminder: At the end of Gilmore Girls: A Year In The Life, Rory revealed to her mother that she was pregnant.

Beyond that tidbit, Graham and Patterson stayed pretty quiet on their perspectives on their characters’ romantic fate. “It's not up to us,” Graham explained. “And also, because whatever fans think has happened, I don't want to disavow them of that.”

According to her, speculation from the cast often gets taken the wrong way. “This gets us in trouble,” she said. Patterson added, “Anything you say is going to go viral.”

Netflix/Kobal/Shutterstock

Previously, Graham spoke out about being surprised by the ending of A Year In The Life, which came out in 2016, nine years after the original show ended. “That's not an ending, that's a cliffhanger! It took me a minute, but I eventually loved it... but it's not an ending,” she said during a Deadline event in 2017, per E!.

At the time, she added that revisiting the show might not be the best idea. “I don't know if there is a need to do more. I would never want to make it feel like we've overstayed our welcome.”

Speaking to E! in December, Graham again discussed the possibility of returning to her Stars Hollow character. “At this point, it's the same what it would take that got us back together last time, which that it is a creative step forward,” she said. “And that it would be giving fans what they want while honoring what we did already. And those are really hard things. Those are sort of esoteric concepts to pin down.”

“Maybe we'll just keep doing something and keeping it alive,” Graham added, giving fans some hope of a future for the show.