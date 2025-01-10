Starbucks’ Lunar New Year Merch Is So Reputation-Coded

If Taylor Swift plans to release Reputation (Taylor’s Version) this year, she picked a very fitting time to do so. According to the Lunar Calendar, 2025 will be the Year of the Snake.

Celebrations for the Lunar New Year officially begin on Jan. 25, but Starbucks has already gotten a head start with its new merch collection that dropped on Jan. 3. According to the brand, the all-new, limited-edition drinkware is inspired by “the spirit of a new year and new beginnings.”

Starbucks Changed Things Up For This Year’s Lunar New Year Set

Unlike previous LNY drops, which were typically in bold, predominantly red hues, the 2025 launch is far more pale. The cafe shares with Elite Daily that the pastel color palette was specifically chosen by designers in the Asia-Pacific region to represent this time of year. It looks like what you’d get if you crossed Reputation with its followup album, Lover, and it’s — to quote the singer — “so gorgeous.”

Don’t Expect A Restock

Starbucks also shares that this collection will only be available for a limited time, while supplies last, so you’ll want to act fast if something in the drop catches your eye. Since Swifties have been predicting that the Tortured Poets Department singer will release Rep TV this year, you’ll definitely want a snake-covered cup for sipping on your fave latte as you listen to “Delicate (Taylor’s Version)” for the first time.

Below is everything in Starbucks’ Lunar New Year collection, and where to find it before it’s sold out.

Year Of The Snake Cold Cup ($25)

Starbucks’ cold cups are just as cop-worthy for fans as its viral Stanley Cups, so this Year of the Snake 24-ounce drinkware will be, as Glinda sings, popular. The reusable cup features a pastel pink, yellow, and blue snake and floral pattern throughout with an adorable reptile on the straw. You can find this cold cup and the rest of the collection at licensed Starbucks locations nationwide.

Year Of The Snake Stainless Steel Tumbler ($23)

For a more on-the-go lifestyle, you may want to get Starbucks’ 12-ounce Lunar New Year tumbler instead. This reusable bottle will keep your hot drinks warm and iced drinks cold as you head to the gym or around town running errands. The cap makes it so you can throw your bottle in your backpack and not have to worry about spills as you’re moving through campus.

The pastel pink design is also so cute with snakes and Lunar New Year symbols like blossoms and fans. You can take your clean reusable cups into Starbucks when ordering a drink to get a $0.10 discount and 25 Bonus Stars, if you’re a rewards member.

Year Of The Snake Ceramic Mug ($17)

Starbucks

The 14-ounce mug in the Lunar New Year collection is not only great for your first cup of coffee in the morning, but can also double as decor. The pink, yellow, and blue snake vibes well with the pastel cowgirl aesthetic, so you can keep it on your bookshelf or desk to hold pens when you’re not using it for that me espresso.