Getting your home brew to taste and look just as good as something you’d order at a coffee shop can be difficult. When you want to treat yourself to a quick and easy caffeine kick at home, Dunkin’ is here to help with all-new cold foams and a limited-edition s’mores creamer.

In the spirit of self-care this February, Dunkin’ teamed up with beauty brand Chillhouse to create FOAM-O kits so you can enjoy your fave coffee drink without having to leave the house. These kits include the new Dunkin’ Cold Foam Creamers, along with some products from Chillhouse. Personally, I was most excited to try Dunkin’s cold foam cans, which come in two flavors: Extra Extra and Chocolate.

Instead of making homemade cold foam with heavy whipping cream, syrup, and a frother, all you need to do is spray the Dunkin’ creamer on top of your cold brew or drip coffee. It’s similar to whipped cream, but a little heavier so it settles on top like a perfectly poured cold foam.

Since I like a little bit of flavor with my coffee, I also wanted to try Dunkin’s new s’mores creamer, which is available for a limited time. The best part about going camping is sitting around a bonfire with toasted marshmallows and melted chocolate, so I had to see if this seasonal creamer contained all the flavors you’d expect.

Some Honest Reviews About Dunkin’s Cold Foam & Special S’mores Creamers

Ready-to-use cold foam cans aren’t necessarily new, but they are a serious upgrade to your morning routine. Even when I have the necessary ingredients at home to make cold foam with my frother, it takes more time and effort that I seriously lack because I haven’t had my morning java just yet.

For that reason alone, I’m obsessed with these new Dunkin’ Cold Foam Creamers. They not only add an Insta-worthy topping to my drip coffee, but they taste so delicious.

Dunkin’ Extra Extra Cold Foam Creamer

If you just want the traditional vanilla flavor, Dunkin’s Extra Extra is a great choice. It’s simple and provides just the right amount of sweetness to your sip.

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Dunkin’ Chocolate Cold Foam Creamer

As much as I loved the OG Extra Extra flavor, my go-to was the chocolate. This tastes just like the Frrrozen Hot Chocolate from Serendipity 3 in NYC, and I wanted to enjoy it on its own.

On my coffee, though, it adds a light and sweet flavor. It’s not as dark as a mocha from Starbucks, and instead a delicious touch of milk chocolate to your go-to brew. I need to add this to my grocery list ASAP, and I’d love to see what other flavors Dunkin’ adds to its cold foam lineup.

Rating: 5 out of 5

Dunkin’ S’mores Creamer

When it comes to s’mores-flavored food, it’s hard to get the perfect combination of marshmallows, chocolate, and graham crackers. Usually, you have one main character and the other flavors settle for background work. Dunkin’s limited-edition s’mores creamer is definitely for the marshmallow girlies.

It’s such a creamy flavor that reminds me of marshmallow fluff, which I love. You don’t get a lot of chocolate and graham crackers, but it still tastes like s’mores. I’m partial to the cold foam cans, because I can never get the ratio of coffee to creamer right when it’s all mixed together.

S’more is also such a classic flavor, which isn’t as exciting for an adventurous foodie in comparison to something like The White Lotus-inspired creamers or Love Is Blind’s chocolate covered strawberry creamer. However, this creamer is delicious, and as a s’mores lover, I can’t wait to have s’more of it.

Rating: 4 out of 5

Psst, if you’d like to get your hands on a free FOAM-O kit, enter at dunkinfoamosweeps.com from now through Feb. 28. The kit includes the two cold foams along with Chillhouse’s “Have a Chill Night” oil and “Chill Me Out” bath soak. Everything comes in a Dunkin’ cosmetics bag with a doughnut-shaped keychain. Fans in New York City can also stop by Chillhouse’s flagship store all month for Dunkin’-inspired nail designs. Kits are available for anyone who orders a Dunkin’ design, while supplies last.