Anyone who’s seen the 2001 rom-com Serendipity knows how delicious the Frrrozen Hot Chocolate is supposed to be at the iconic New York City landmark Serendipity 3. And now, you don’t have to fly to NYC to try it yourself. Luxury cookie company Last Crumb has a Frrrozen Hot Chocolate Cookie inspired by the popular dessert, and it’s available for delivery — just in time for the most romantic holiday of the year.

The Hollywood-based sweets brand is known for its pricey yet delicious cookie boxes. The “most expensive luxury cookies” cost between $120 and $140 for a dozen unique flavors, which amounts to $10 to $12 per cookie. Even though that’s definitely a splurge for a baked good, many fans believe Last Crumb is worth a little dent in their budget for the month.

Fortunately, the Last Crumb x Serendipity 3 cookie comes in a 3-pack or 6-pack, which is much more affordable, so you won’t have to rationalize the expense as much. Plus, if you like the Frrrozen Hot Chocolate flavor, you’re guaranteed to enjoy every cookie in your order.

The Ingredients In This “Frrrozen” Treat Are Simple

Last Crumb’s take on the Frrrozen Hot Chocolate is a milk chocolate cookie with a meltable ganache in the middle, marshmallow pebbles, and powdered sugar on top.

Even though it’s inspired by the Frrrozen Hot Chocolate, this is just a regular hot chocolate flavor — and that’s not a bad thing.

Rachel Chapman

When I visit Serendipity 3, which is co-owned by Selena Gomez, I almost always order its famed Frrrozen Hot Chocolate because I love it so much. So, I had to see if Last Crumb was able to replicate that deliciousness in cookie form.

An Honest Review Of Last Crumb’s Frrrozen Hot Chocolate Cookie

Like most confections from the brand, this one is best served warm, so I put mine in the microwave for about 15 seconds. It made the ganache on the inside gooey like a lava cake center, and was sooo delicious. If you’re a chocolate lover, this cookie is for you.

It’s not all chocolate, though. The powdered sugar helps to break up the main character chocolate taste, and give the overall cookie a more ice cream-like flavor. This may not be a perfect comparison, flavor-wise, to the iconic Frrrozen Hot Chocolate sundae at Serendipity 3, but it’s still a darn good cookie.

Is It Worth It?

There are a lot of good cookies out there between places like Levain and Crumbl, so it might not be worth it to you to spend $13 on one, which is how much the $39 3-pack breaks down to (or about $12.33 each if you get the $74 6-pack).

However, you may want to treat your chocolate-loving partner to a delicious Valentine’s Day gift, and Last Crumb has some fun bundle options. Along with the 3- and 6-pack, there’s also a gift basket that comes with three cookies, Frrrozen Hot Chocolate mix, a glass bowl, and spoon for $95. The option with six cookies is $135, plus you get free shipping.

Anyone going to NYC can also try Last Crumb’s cookie in Serendipity 3’s Frrrozen Hot Chocolate Cookie Sundae, which comes with a warm cookie, vanilla ice cream, Belgian chocolate, whipped cream, a chocolate drizzle, and edible gold leaf on top. The sundae and cookies are only available while Serendipity 3’s “cookie stock lasts.”

If you end up missing out, I highly recommend the regular Frrrozen Hot Chocolate, the “Can’t Say No” Sundae, or Gomez’s Selena Sundae with cookies & cream ice cream, banana, hot fudge cookie crumbles, pink sugar, whipped cream, and a cherry on top.