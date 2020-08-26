Worlds are colliding in more ways than one as Selena Gomez announced a new ice cream flavor in honor of her recent collab with BLACKPINK. The K-Pop girl group and the pop superstar will bring sweet sounds to your ears when their single "Ice Cream" is released on Friday Aug. 28, and Gomez is making it even sweeter by giving your taste buds a treat with actual ice cream. To go all in on the Selena and BLACKPINK experience, here's where you can buy Selena Gomez's Serendipity ice cream flavor.

Serendipity and Gomez unveiled the new Cookies & Cream Remix ice cream flavor on Monday, Aug. 24. According to a press release emailed to Elite Daily, Gomez has been a fan of the Serendipity restaurant, which is known for its Frrrozen Hot Chocolate, since she was a kid — so teaming up for a new ice cream flavor in honor of her "Ice Cream" collab with BLACKPINK seems like a natural fit.

The Cookies & Cream Remix is a blend of pink vanilla ice cream, crunchy cookie bites, and gobs of gooey fudge, and it's the newest flavor in the Serendipity Brands take-home ice cream collection. When you go to pick up a pint when it's released on Friday, Aug. 28 — the same day the single will be released — you'll notice the packaging with its pink hue and illustration of Gomez on the front. You'll be able to buy pints of Cookies & Cream Remix online at SerendipityBrands.com and at retailers nationwide, including Publix, WAWA, and Jewel-Osco. You can expect to pay $5.99 per pint, depending on location.

Gomez hyped the new collab in an Aug. 24 Instagram post, where she revealed she's also now a partner and investor in Serendipity Brands and Serendipity3 Restaurants, which are the storefront locations. Gomez also confirmed that the pink vanilla ice cream in the flavor is a nod to BLACKPINK and their collab on the single "Ice Cream," which will be on BLACKPINK's debut album set for release on Oct. 2.

There are plenty of other Serendipity flavors you can check out when you pick up Gomez's pint celebrating the new "Ice Cream" single, including Frrrozen Hot Chocolate, Birthday Cake, Forbidden Broadway Sundae, Humble Pie and Strawberry Fields Sundae. In addition to the new sweet treat and song, you can also look forward BLACKPINK's full debut album, which is set for release on Friday, Oct. 2.

When you head out to grab your sweet treats, be sure to follow the coronavirus safety recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as of Aug. 3. To avoid exposure to others where possible, avoid unnecessary errands, wear a mask, practice social distancing, and wash your hands after you're done handling to-go or grocery packaging.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.