Love is in the air. Netflix’s reality dating show Love Is Blind returns for Season 8 on the most appropriate day of the year: Valentine’s Day. So, instead of heading out for an expensive dinner and a mediocre movie on Feb. 14, you could snuggle up on the couch with your partner and watch contestants try to find love in the pods.

While you’re at it, you could even make yourself themed drinks, thanks to International Delight’s all-new Love Is Blind coffee creamers, now available until June. Ahead of the LIB Season 8 premiere, the coffee brand dropped two new flavors, Chocolate Covered Strawberry ($4) and Wedding Cake ($4), along with a ready-to-drink Wedding Cake Iced Coffee ($5) inspired by the show.

As a pop culture foodie who appreciates a fun-flavored coffee, I couldn’t wait to taste-test these new Love Is Blind creamers to see whether they’re worth saying “I do” to.

An Honest Review Of Love Is Blind’s International Delight Creamers

On some days, getting up and making coffee at home can be a real challenge, which is why I’m such a fan of International Delight’s iced coffees and this Love Is Blind flavor is delicious.

Wedding Cake Coffee Creamer

Wedding Cake, available for both the iced coffee and regular creamer, was my favorite of the two, because it really does taste like you’re eating a vanilla sheet cake.

If I did a blind taste-test, inspired by the show, I would assume this is just a vanilla flavor. However, it’s a rich vanilla that reminds me of biting into a slice of yellow cake with white frosting. The creamer is fairly sweet, so a little goes a long way.

Even though the RTD iced coffee makes my morning so much easier, the creamer will last you longer since you don’t need to use a lot. In fact, it’ll stick around longer than some of the relationships on Love Is Blind. (And, not to be that person, but this may be the closest some of the couples will ever get to eating wedding cake.)

Chocolate Covered Strawberry Coffee Creamer

This one is also really delicious — it just didn’t pack the same punch. You can taste both the chocolate and strawberry, but it isn’t super strong. The strawberry is the dominant flavor of the two, so if you’re not totally into fruit-forward coffees, I would suggest getting the wedding cake over this one.

If you do get these coffee creamers to make drinks for Season 8 of Love Is Blind, get yourself some gold cups as well so you can be sipping just like the contestants do in the pods.

This isn’t the first time that International Delight has teamed up with Netflix to create coffee flavors inspired by one of their hits. Last March, two months before Polin’s season premiere, the brand released Bridgerton-inspired creamers and an iced coffee, which I got to try and fell in love with. Here’s hoping there will be something similar for Season 4.