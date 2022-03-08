There’s no denying Season 2 of Netflix’s Love Is Blind was filled with drama. From Shake Chatterjee becoming reality TV’s biggest villain to Natalie Lee and Shayne Jansen’s emotional relationship, there was a lot for fans to talk, tweet, and TikTok about this season. While some fans are still gushing over Deepti Vempati being the ultimate “I choose me” queen, others are wondering where to buy the gold wine glasses from Love Is Blind, which made their shiny debut for Season 2.

That’s right — this season, a set of matte gold wine glasses joined the cast of Love Is Blind for the first time, and fans were instantly in love. You could spot both stemmed and stemless versions of the gold wine glasses from Love Is Blind used throughout the series, from the pods to the all-inclusive Love Is Blind resort to the contestants’ wedding days. Let’s just say, the wine glasses from Love Is Blind were more consistent than some of the relationships on screen. They really did keep the contestants company, and viewers quickly picked up on their presence. Plus, it sounds like they held a special meaning for the contestants, as Deepti shared that the women from Love Is Blind Season 2 were planning to all get tattoos of the matte gold wine glasses during a February 2022 interview with E! Online, explaining, “it’s just a symbolic thing for us.”

While gold wine glasses might be a little less breakable than their glass counterparts (while also disguising the contents inside), there was apparently another reason for their inclusion this season.

Why Does Love Is Blind Use Gold Wine Glasses?

Love Is Blind’s creator, Chris Coelen, told Variety in a February 2022 interview that the gold wine glasses were a way to differentiate the series from other shows. Coelen told the publication, “When you turn on the show, you know it’s our show. It’s a very authentic, really true following of these people’s journeys, but I like the fact that we have this sort of connective tissue with that in a really light way, it’s fun.”

It looks like Coelen also decided to bring that continuity to the upcoming Love Is Blind spinoff series, The Ultimatum, which premieres April 6 on Netflix. The teaser for the new show — where couples who are faced with an ultimatum of getting married or breaking up are put to the test to see if they want to stay together — dropped during the Love Is Blind reunion, and eagle-eyed fans quickly noticed something familiar. Instead of gold wine glasses, the contestants on The Ultimatum can be seen using silver wine glasses.

Netflix

The wine glasses from Love Is Blind really did stay with the contestants, and apparently, with the audience as well, which is why so many fans are wondering where they can get their hands on them. After all, you need a good wine glass for sipping on some rosé as you rewatch this season as you wait for Season 3.

Elite Daily reached out to Love Is Blind’s production company, Kinetic Content, who shared that the gold wine glasses were actually purchased from Amazon. While they didn’t reveal the specific brand that they used for Love Is Blind, these stainless steel gold wine glasses ($23) on Amazon look like an exact match. The stemmed wine glasses also come in a rose gold and silver color you can choose if those match your kitchen’s aesthetic more. Kinetic Content confirmed that the silver wine glasses used for The Ultimatum are also an Amazon purchase, so they very well may be the silver version of the gold wine glasses from Love Is Blind.

Amazon even has a stemless version of the gold wine glasses ($33), so you can really be prepared for a reality TV and wine night with your besties. Since these glasses were used throughout the show, you know just how versatile they can be. They may also last you longer than your next relationship, so you might as well add a few gold wine glass to your cart ASAP.