Here Are The 10 Biggest Takeaways From The Love Is Blind Season 2 Reunion

Otherwise known as the "Everybody Hates Shake" show.
Love Is Blind Season 2 may be over, but fans know the drama never truly ends. Netflix released the show’s Season 2 reunion special on March 4, and some of the cast revealed some major secrets while others — ahem, Shake — stirred the pot even more.
He didn’t even seem to try to come off as a good person. At any opportunity he found, Shake interjected with his own opinions about how “fake” everyone else was being. “I feel like you’re just trying to break people down,” Jarrette told him.