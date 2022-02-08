Another season of Netflix’s experimental reality dating show Love Is Blind is set to premiere on the streaming platform on Feb. 11. Watching couples find love without ever seeing one another first may seem risky, but Season 1 couples Lauren and Cameron and Matt and Amber really made fans believe in the process. With Season 2 on the way, those same fans are getting excited about a brand new batch of contestants about to enter the Love Is Blind pods. They may even be wondering where is Love Is Blind filmed for this new season?

Love Is Blind Season 2 Filming Location

If you and your partner want to experience the same romantic getaway as that of the couples who choose to get engaged on Love Is Blind, you’ll want to head to Cancun, Mexico. While Season 1’s couples retreat was located at the Gran Velas Riviera Maya resort, the newly engaged couples will get to spend their time together at the TRS Coral Hotel in Costa Mujeres this time around. This gorgeous resort owned by the Palladium Hotel Group is right along the Mexican Caribbean and close to many blue water beaches like the Playa Tortuga and Playa Delfines. The beaches nearby are a must-see, but if you’re staying in a luxury suite at the TRS Coral Hotel, you’ll want to spend as much time as possible at the resort.

In fact, there is a Junior Suite at the hotel that has its own swim-up pool. So, once you’re done getting ready for the day, you can exit out your fully furnished terrace and jump right into the pool. Your terrace also has a day bed for you to relax on after swimming a few laps, and continue to relax as the suite comes with its own butler service and in-suite service. Talk about luxury living.

If you’re all about the ocean views, you may want to opt for the Ambassador Suite. This room also comes with a swim-up pool but gives you beachside ocean views from your terrace as well. Since nighttime beach trips is on the list of travel trends for 2022, you and your partner will definitely want to take advantage of all the late night strolls along the shore on your trip.

Of course, while you’re in Mexico, you won’t need to spend time getting to know your partner like the contestants on Love Is Blind do, so you can just take advantage of your suite, which comes with a hydromassage bathtub. So, pack along some soothing bath bombs in your suitcase along with your cutest swimsuit.

Love Is Blind Season 2 Pods Filming Location

If you’re looking for the Love Is Blind filming location for the pods, you won’t find them in Mexico. That part of the series is actually shot on a set in Atlanta, Georgia, but you can still recreate those intimate moments by having one-on-one time with your SO in your hotel suite. Order up some room service and marathon watch the latest season of Love Is Blind together. The hotel also has its own spa you can enjoy with services like massages, whirlpools, and steam rooms.

The TRS Coral Hotel also has a deal going on right now where if you book with the promo code LOVE, you can get up to 55% off your stay. You can also use that to travel anytime in 2022, so you can plan something for your anniversary which may happen later in the year. While finding true love on Love Is Blind feels like a gamble, staying at the Love Is Blind filming location for your next vacay is something you can definitely see yourself doing.

The CDC recommends traveling only after you’re fully vaccinated and your vaccine has become fully effective. If you’re not fully vaccinated and must travel, check the CDC guidelines before you book. Check your destination’s vaccination and testing requirements before you depart.