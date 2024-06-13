Fans anxiously waited three years for Bridgerton’s third season — or, unanimously known as the horniest season of the series so far. Now that the third installment is finished, fans are already counting down the days until Season 4 comes. However, viewers might be staring at their calendars for a while.

On June 12, showrunner Jess Brownell told The Hollywood Reporter that fans should anticipate around a two-year wait. “We’re kind of on a two-year pace, we’re trying to speed up but [it’s] somewhere in that range,” she said, adding it takes a lot of time to make a universally accessible season. “They do take eight months to film and then they have to be edited, and then they have to be dubbed into every language. The writing takes a very long time as well.”

While that wait might be excruciating, it’s certainly carving out room for the team’s vision to thrive. Brownell already revealed the script is in its final stages, and believes Season 4 captures some of her and the writers room’s “best work.” She said, “I’m really excited about what we’re writing. We’ve just really gelled our collaboration, and we’re firing on all cylinders so I can’t wait for fans to see what we have.”

Here’s everything to know about Bridgerton’s fourth season so far.

Readers, Bridgerton’s Fourth Season Will Be A Long Wait

Considering the estimated two-year gap, it’s sounding like Season 4 might premiere sometime in 2026.

What Bridgerton Sibling Will Lead Season 4?

Brownell is staying tight-lipped about which Bridgerton sibling will dominate the forthcoming season. However, fans have already chosen their star: Luke Thompson’s Benedict. Benedict’s storyline appears in the third book; however, the third season focused on Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington’s slow-burn romance instead.

With that sudden swap, fans began to wonder if Benedict’s love story would make the cut. It’s definitely not on the chopping block, as Brownell told Variety in May 2022 that they’re aiming to “tell every sibling’s love story” in each season — even if that means they receive a shorter run time than other relationships. Also, Season 3’s final episodes seemed to tease Benedict will be next by including a subtle reference to how he meets his future love interest.

While Brownell didn’t share any details about Benedict’s presence in Season 4, she teased the new installment has “many different ships” and that one will specifically be “very, very happy.” Oh, that Season 4 trailer can’t come any faster.