Another social season has begun in the Ton, which means polite courtships, opulent balls, and of course, some of the steamiest lovemaking on television. Yes, underneath those massive gowns and buttoned-up suits, these aristocrats love to get freaky. And Season 3 is probably Bridgerton’s horniest outing yet.
The new season dropped its first four episodes on May 16, shifting the show’s focus away from last season’s star-crossed lovers Anthony and Kate, and onto the yearnful pining between Colin and Penelope. Up until this point, the sparks between the third Bridgerton son and the third Featherington daughter had been one-sided, as Penelope held her true feelings for Colin privately while he only saw her as a friend. But now, all that bottled-up sexual tension is finally erupting — and it isn’t just Polin getting frisky in Season 3.
From risqué threesomes to moan-filled carriage rides, here are all the sex scenes in Season 3o of Bridgerton.