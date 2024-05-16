Another social season has begun in the Ton, which means polite courtships, opulent balls, and of course, some of the steamiest lovemaking on television. Yes, underneath those massive gowns and buttoned-up suits, these aristocrats love to get freaky. And Season 3 is probably Bridgerton’s horniest outing yet.

The new season dropped its first four episodes on May 16, shifting the show’s focus away from last season’s star-crossed lovers Anthony and Kate, and onto the yearnful pining between Colin and Penelope. Up until this point, the sparks between the third Bridgerton son and the third Featherington daughter had been one-sided, as Penelope held her true feelings for Colin privately while he only saw her as a friend. But now, all that bottled-up sexual tension is finally erupting — and it isn’t just Polin getting frisky in Season 3.

From risqué threesomes to moan-filled carriage rides, here are all the sex scenes in Season 3o of Bridgerton.

Kanthony’s Busy Morning (Episode 1) Netflix Season 2’s hottest couple returned to give viewers even more spicy moments in Season 3. Right from the first episode, the newlyweds couldn’t keep their hands off each other, with Anthony begging Kate to stay in bed rather than attend to their new viscount duties.

Colin’s Threesome (Episode 2) Netflix Colin’s charisma got a major upgrade after a returned from his travels, and he wasted no time showing it off by making every woman in the Ton swoon. He enjoyed his newfound status as it-boy by having a few threesomes, which had apparently become a regular occurrence for him.

Frisky Featheringtons (Episode 2) Netflix Prudence and Philippa Featherington made up for a lot of lost time in the bedroom after some long overdue sexual education. After the Hawkins ball, both sisters took their respective husbands to bed to try to produce an heir.

A Dream Of Polin (Episode 3) Netflix It’s not a full sex scene, but Colin’s dream of hooking up with Penelope shortly after their first kiss certainly gets very steamy. Hot enough for him to wake up in bed panting.

Benedict’s State Of Undress (Episode 4) Netflix Colin and Anthony aren’t the only Bridgerton brothers feeling lusty this social season. Benedict found a match for his sarcastic humor in Lady Tilley Arnold, and after quipping about the “state of undress” of a dancer at a ball, the two performed their own bare-skinned dance beneath the sheets.