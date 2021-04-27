Prepare To Swoon Over These Bridgerton Season 3 Details

Netflix’s romantic period drama Bridgerton became a global phenomenon when Season 1 arrived on Christmas Day in 2020. With that level of success, it’s no surprise the show has already been renewed for three more seasons (and probs more after that). Season 1 covered The Duke And I; Season 2 covered book two, The Viscount Who Loved Me. It stands to reason that book three, An Offer From A Gentleman, is up next for Bridgerton Season 3.

Warning: Spoilers for Bridgerton Season 2 follow. Bridgerton is based on author Julia Quinn’s romance series of the same name, and each season of the show is expected to adapt one of her novels, which tells each Bridgerton sibling’s love story. Season 1 followed eldest Bridgerton daughter Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) as she began a romance with the dashing Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page). Likewise, Season 2 is centered on eldest Bridgerton brother Anthony (Jonathan Bailey), when his plans to marry eligible Diamond of the First Water, Edwina Sharma, are upended as he falls for Edwina’s older sister, Kate (Simone Ashley), instead.

Although Netflix has not yet confirmed it, most fans assume Season 3 will adapt the third Bridgerton novel, An Offer From A Gentleman, which follows Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) as he finds Cinderella-esque romance with a servant named Sophie Beckett.

Here’s what we know about Bridgerton Season 3 so far.

Bridgerton Season 3 Filming Updates

After two years under the guidance of Shondaland veteran Chris Van Dusen as showrunner, Bridgerton is passing hands. The new showrunner for the next two seasons will be Jess Brownell. Brownell has worked extensively on Shondaland series, including Bridgerton Seasons 1 and 2, Inventing Anna, and Rhimes’ ABC series, Scandal.

It’s believed part of the reason for the new showrunner move was so production could get started on new seasons while Season 2 was still in post-production. Considering how long Season 2 took to film (a task made more difficult by the Hollywood shutdowns and U.K. lockdowns of 2020 and 2021), the hope is Season 3 will be filming soon.

Bridgerton Season 3 Cast

For Season 3, fans can expect the Bridgerton family ensemble will return. That includes Luke Thompson (Benedict), who is expected to become the series’ next lead. The rest of the family will likely be back as well, including Jonathan Bailey (Anthony), Luke Newton (Colin), Phoebe Dynevor (Daphne), Claudia Jessie (Eloise), Ruby Stokes (Francesca), Will Tilston (Gregory), Florence Hunt (Hyacinth), and Ruth Gemmell (Lady Violet).

Julie Andrews is expected continue as the voice of Lady Whistledown, and both Adjoa Andoh and Golda Rosheuvel should be back as Lady Danbury and Queen Charlotte, respectively.

The Featheringtons should also be back, including Polly Walker (Lady Portia), Bessie Carter (Prudence), Harriet Cains (Phillipa), and Nicola Coughlan (Penelope). Let us hope Rupert Young (Jack) is not, no offense to the actor.

Whether Simone Ashley (Kate) cycles out of the lineup the way Regé-Jean Page did after his romance with Daphne remains to be seen. However, it’s possible the overwhelmingly negative response to Simon’s exit could inspire production to keep Ashley, Charithra Chandran (Edwina), and Shelley Conn (Lady Mary) around in some capacity. After all, Queen Charlotte did promise to introduce Edwina to Prince Frederick at the end of Season 2, so maybe Freddie Stroma will have a return engagement too.

Speaking of the new cast, the big question for Season 3 (like it was for Season 2) will be the new heroine. Sophie, an Earl’s daughter reduced to servitude, will be an interesting character for the series to adapt, and fans will have to see how casting for the role goes.

Bridgerton Season 3 Plot, Based On Bridgerton Book 3

An Offer from a Gentleman retells the fairytale of Cinderella, as Benedict falls for an enchanting young woman at his family’s masquerade ball. Unbeknownst to him, she’s an earl’s daughter named Sophie, who is forced to work as a servant. Having failed at an artistic career and with little self-esteem, Benedict spends his nights dreaming of the mystery girl, unknowingly lusting after this servant he sees daily. The title, “An Offer From A Gentleman,” should be a clue about how he thinks he can have his cake and eat it too.

But whether the show follows this story remains to be seen. Bridgerton Season 1 changed the overall series without messing with Daphne’s romance, even keeping the structure typical of the Regency romance genre, with the marriage coming halfway through the book. Season 2, on the other hand, went more mainstream and made drastic changes to the novel, altering everything from the backstories of the main characters to the pacing of the main relationship. Season 3 may do the same for Benedict, as the book has somewhat problematic tropes stemming from the inequality of the servant-master relationship.

Bridgerton Season 3 Release Date & Trailer Predictions

With Bridgerton Season 2 now out, all eyes turn to Season 3. Filming has not yet been announced, so there’s no trailer yet, but fans are hoping for casting news soon. As for a release date, With Season 1 coming at Christmas 2020 and Season 2 out in March 2022, fans may expect Season 3 to arrive around summer 2023.

Bridgerton Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming on Netflix.