Make way for the queen, because a new Bridgerton spinoff series about Queen Charlotte is in the works. The series was announced back in May 2021, following the massive success of Bridgerton Season 1, and just on the heels of Season 2’s release, Netflix share more information about the upcoming show. Here’s everything to know about it, including what it’ll be about, who will star in it, and predictions about when it may come to streaming.

Queen Charlotte is far and away one of the most interesting characters on the show — and that’s saying something, considering how complex and dynamic the show has made even the most fringe characters. Charlotte is one of the only Bridgetron characters who not only doesn’t appear in the books the series is based on, but also existed in real life. Suffice it to say, there’s a lot that a spinoff about Charlotte could cover.

The queen’s Bridgerton Season 2 storyline further adds intrigue to her backstory — and no, not just because of that powdery substance she was seen snorting. The second season hints at Charlotte’s relationship with her husband, King George III, amid his cognitive health decline, giving both a human and historical angle to the sharp and sassy queen fans of the show have come to know and love. Here’s hoping the new series will delve more into that.

Bridgerton's Queen Charlotte Spinoff Plot

On March 30, Netflix shared the official logline for the new miniseries, which reveals the show will largely function as a prequel.

Centered on Queen Charlotte's rise to prominence and power, this Bridgerton-verse prequel tells the story of how the young Queen's marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the ton inherited by the characters in Bridgerton.

However, judging by the show’s cast (more on that later), it seems the series will also show glimpses of the queen’s present-day life as it exists in the current Bridgerton timeline. How the series will move between timelines remains to be seen.

Bridgerton's Queen Charlotte Spinoff Cast

Three main Bridgerton cast members will reprise their roles for the new spinoff: Golda Rosheuval (Queen Charlotte), Adjoa Andoh (Lady Agatha Danbury) and Ruth Gemmell (Lady Violet Bridgerton). According to a Netflix press release, in addition to exploring the rise of Queen Charlotte, the series will also focus on Violet Bridgerton and Lady Danbury.

But there’s also a full cast to tell the story of a younger Queen Charlotte. India Amarteifio (Line of Duty) plays Young Queen Charlotte, a girl who arrives to London to marry the king England against her will and goes on to become an iconic European monarch. Newcomer Arsema Thomas plays Agatha, aka Young Lady Danbury, who works her way into society at Charlotte’s side. Corey Mylchreest (Sandman) will play Charlotte’s betrothed, Young King George. Michelle Fairley (Gangs of London) plays his mother, Princess Augusta.

Also included in the cast: Sam Clemmett (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) as Young Brimsley, Hugh Sachs (returning from Bridgerton Seasons 1 and 2) as Brimsley, Richard Cunningham (The Witcher) as Lord Bute, Tunji Kasim (Nancy Drew) as Adolphus, Rob Maloney (Casualty) as the Royal Doctor, and Cyril Nri (Cucumber) as Lord Danbury.

More to come...