A royal bummer, indeed. Fans are heartbroken after an announcement on Friday, April 2, that Regé-Jean Page is leaving Bridgerton and will not appear in Season 2. Page's fan-favorite character Simon Basset won the hearts of viewers, and people are more than upset yo have to say goodbye to the charming duke. Fans of the Georgian drama are taking to Twitter to express all the feels, and these tweets about Regé-Jean Page leaving Bridgerton all say the same thing.

Netflix's official Bridgerton Instagram account was responsible for breaking the news to fans, who were less than thrilled. The shocking revelation came via the show's iconic secret-spiller Lady Whistledown, who began her latest update by saying, "Dear Readers, while all eyes turn to Lord Anthony Bridgerton’s quest to find a Viscountess, we bid adieu to Regé-Jean Page, who so triumphantly played the Duke of Hastings."

The caption continued, "We’ll miss Simon’s presence onscreen, but he will always be a part of the Bridgerton family. Daphne will remain a devoted wife and sister, helping her brother navigate the upcoming social season and what it has to offer – more intrigue and romance than my readers may be able to bear. Yours truly, Lady Whistledown."

Page replied to the post on Twitter, calling the experience on the show a pleasure:

After hearing that Page would not be returning, fans had a lot to say. Specifically, everyone shared how much they would miss Page's presence on the show and how hard it will be to watch without him.

There are plenty of memes joking about Page leaving Bridgerton and how much he'll be missed:

The real reason Page is leaving Bridgerton is probably not as surprising to fans of the books. Page told Variety that he always knew the Duke of Hastings would only be around for Season 1. The Bridgerton producers told him it was a "one-season arc" when they were casting him.

The Bridgerton book series also pointed to Page's character being a one-off arc, since the Duke makes minimal appearances after his lead role in the first book, The Duke and I, with the rest of the books focusing on the other Bridgerton siblings.

Those who aren't surprised are also tweeting about the announcement:

While it's a sad turn of events that Page won't be on Season 2, fans can still get hyped for Anthony Bridgerton's season, which will focus on his romance story.