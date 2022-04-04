Bridgerton Season 2 radically departed from the books in many ways, but that doesn’t mean it forgot them entirely. The show made references to a bunch of details that are much bigger in the novel story of Anthony and Kate, like Anthony’s father’s pocket-watch, Kate’s fear of thunderstorms, and of course, the bee sting. But Anthony bringing tulips to Kate in the show’s finale episode came and went so quickly that fans might have missed it in the relief of him finally proposing to the right girl. Here’s why the flowers Anthony brings to Kate matter so much.

Warning: Spoilers for Bridgerton Season 2 follow. The final episode of Bridgerton Season 2 begins the morning after Kate and Anthony have consummated their relationship, with Kate knocked senseless after she falls from her horse. Anthony leaves her with her mother and sister to angst over the chaos of his life until Kate conveniently wakes back up a few days later. When he turns up in her bedroom, this time ready to propose to the proper Sharma sister, he’s carrying a bouquet of tulips.

What’s the big deal with tulips? It’s a two-fold situation. In the books, it’s Kate’s excitement of seeing tulips in their natural habitat for the first time in the Bridgerton gardens that makes Anthony realize how badly he’s lusting over her and maybe asking Edwina to marry him is a bad idea. (Most of that internal dialogue does make it into the show, but it winds up in Anthony’s speech to Kate after the disastrous Sheffield dinner.)

Netflix

But it’s also a call back to the show already having referenced Anthony and Kate’s tulip scene in Season 1. As fans recall, Season 1 has several recurring motifs: Wedgewood blue and bees for the Bridgertons, butter yellow and butterflies for the Featheringtons, and lilac purple and tulips for Anthony. There are tulips on his pocket watch and tulips on the wallpaper in Sienna’s flat.

There’s also an entire scene where Lady Violet was embroidering purple tulips, which she said she’s creating for Daphne, with a hint she will be making one for Anthony’s marriage next. (After all, a mother has to be prepared.) She looked at Anthony and said, “Tulips — they symbolize passion ... Perhaps your bride would like the same.”

It seems Anthony remembered his mother’s words when it was time to pop the question. Perhaps he and Edwina would have been better fated had her brought her tulips instead. Let’s say it’s lucky for Kate he didn’t.

Bridgerton Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming on Netflix.