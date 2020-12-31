20 Bridgerton Behind-The-Scenes Facts For The Gossip Girlies

With another season of Bridgerton now out on Netflix, fans are ~burning~ for every little tidbit they can get their hands on, from hidden episode details to plot points from the Julia Quinn novel series on which the show is based. But some of the best details about Bridgerton aren’t related to the story at all; it’s what went into making the show in the first place that has fans intrigued. All told, there are quite a few Bridgerton behind-the-scenes facts worthy of their own Lady Whistledown column.

Warning: This post contains light spoilers for Bridgerton Season 2. Bridgerton feels different from most other romance adaptations, and a quick dive into its behind-the-scenes world shows why. Unlike Lifetime and Hallmark period pieces, which are basic cable budget movies, or even similar series on STARZ, which are premium cable budget TV shows, Netflix went all out on Bridgerton. The series appears to be a Regency romance done on the same budget level as a show like The Witcher. But where The Witcher spends all that cash on CGI monsters and giant battles, Bridgerton uses it on costumes, wigs, jewels, music, and locations. Most of these behind-the-scenes facts dive into these lavish details, and all the exacting work went into creating this gorgeous series:

01 The Season 2 Horses Are All Returning Stars From Season 1 Because of the amount of riding on the show, all the stars had a horse assigned to them for Season 1. According to Netflix, the actors became so attached to their horses that horse master Steve Dent had to make sure everyone got their same steeds for Season 2. Also, all the carriage horses in Season 2 were the same ones who were in Season 1. (With 250 carriages, that’s no small feat.)

02 The Bridgerton Cast Went To “Regency Bootcamp” Netflix The show’s powers-that-be did not take the 1810s lightly. As titled families, the characters would have received formal training in several areas that are no longer part of the modern world. To get into the right mindset, the actors went to boot camp six weeks before filming Season 1. According to the Welwyn Hatfield Times, the cast was trained in “etiquette, horse riding, dancing, voice lessons, pistol training, and boxing,” among other things. In an interview with Elite Daily, Season 2 star Charithra Chandran confirmed she, too, went through similar training.

03 The Season 2 Pall Mall Scene Was From Quinn’s Childhood Author Julia Quinn based the famous Pall Mall scene in the book The Viscount Who Loved Me on her childhood croquet games with her sister.

04 Bridgerton Has Thousand Of Costumes Netflix A team of over 230 people built every costume from scratch, meaning a collective wardrobe that features somewhere in the range of 7,800 outfits. According to IndieWire, everything was handmade.

05 Daphne Never Wears The Same Outfit Twice Netflix Look carefully, and you’ll notice the show’s Season 1 heroine is decidedly not an outfit repeater. The inaugural leading lady had over 100 dresses in the first season alone.

06 Queen Charlotte Never Wears The Same Wig Twice Netflix Not only does Her Royal Highness Queen Charlotte wear a different gown in every scene, but each one also comes with a matching wig.

07 Kate *Is* An Outfit Repeater Unlike Daphne, Kate rewore a few dresses in Season 2, but the sheer amount of costumes didn’t drop off after Season 1. According to Netflix, each episode has, on average, about 90 costumes, when everyone, including extras, is counted up.

08 Anthony’s Season 1 Muttonchops Were His Own Netflix Unlike Lukes Thompson and Newton, who wore stick-on sideburns for their roles as Benedict and Colin, Jonathan Bailey decided to go method-acting and grow his own muttonchops for Season 1. He regretted it by the end, since the look was so hard to maintain.

09 Anthony & Kate’s Costumes Had Hidden Meaning Anthony’s costumes were darker colored at the start of Season 2, and Kate Sharma’s dresses were similarly heavier, overly neat, and tight. But throughout the season, the two slowly lightened up visually as they lightened up mentally. Anthony starts wearing clothes that look like what Edmund wore, while Kate’s dresses and hair become looser.

10 You’ve Seen These Locations Elsewhere... Netflix If you think you recognize some of the backgrounds in Bridgerton, you’re not wrong. According to Oprah Magazine, the series utilized a smorgasbord of locations from various other period pieces. From Hatfield House (where The Favourite was filmed) to Wilton House (used in The Crown), it’s a “where’s where” of period piece spaces.

11 ...But Not The Furniture Netflix One of the show’s conceits is that the dark look of furnishing, which usually characterizes period pieces, is the dirt of ages. According to Bridgerton, in 1813, everything was as bright as if it were newly made. That meant everything was made from scratch for the show, down to the curtains and carpets.

12 Aubrey Hall Is A Real House Bridgerton shot on location whenever possible. That includes the Bridgerton home seat of Aubrey Hall, which was shot at Wrotham Park in Potters Bar. Other films that were shot there include Gosford Park, Sense and Sensibility, Jane Eyre, and the Kingsman franchise.

13 The Queen Loves Her Pet Poms Netflix Actor Golda Rosheuvel, who plays Queen Charlotte, had a blast working with the pups on set. Apparently, all the dogs had strong personalities — but that’s OK, so does the queen.

14 The Featheringtons’ Ball Inspired Big Costume Moments Liam Daniel/Netflix After wearing loud and garish gowns throughout Season 1, the Featheringtons were allowed to wear silver, gold, and white for Season 2’s Diamond Ball. Philippa’s gown had 14,000 crystals in four shades of gold, while Penelope’s dress was inspired by a John Galliano gown famously sported by Kylie Minogue.

15 The Royal Ascot Was Inspired By A Classic Movie If the Royal Ascot felt like something out of the Audrey Hepburn musical My Fair Lady, that's because it was. The production team used the 1965 film as a direct inspiration for designing the Royal Races, which the show filmed at the Royal County of Berkshire Polo Club.

16 The Flowers Are Fake… Learning this is a total heartbreaker, but all the flowers are fake because real ones would never last a day on set.

17 …But The Dance Steps Are Real Liam Daniel/Netflix Kate and Anthony’s dance at the Hearts and Flowers Ball is actually derived from an authentic 18th-century ballroom dance known as an “allemande.” There were a lot of arm movements involved, which helped add to the sensuality of the scene, according to Netflix.

18 Lady Danbury’s Ball Was Shot On Location The only ball shot on location in Season 2 was Lady Danbury’s ball in the conservatory. It was filmed at Syon Park Conservatory. Like most of the exteriors of Bridgerton residences in London, Lady Danbury’s house exterior was filmed in Bath, with the Holburne Museum as a stand-in.

19 The Color Palette Is Deliberately Wedgewood Netflix The palette for the Featheringtons can be described as “eye-searing and butterflies.” The Bridgertons, in contrast, are a cool blue, studded with bees. But it’s not just any blue; it’s Wedgewood, the color of the famous English-made bone china that became a staple in the Regency era.

20 The Show Was Shonda Rhimes' Idea Netflix The show is credited as created by Chris Van Dusen, who served as its showrunner for Seasons 1 and 2. But doing a Regency-set series was Rhimes’ idea in the first place. According to Van Dusen, Shona Rhimes gave him the Julia Quinn novels. Speaking to Cosmopolitan UK, he said she wanted him to bring it to life onscreen, and after reading the books, he fell in love. The rest was history.

Bridgerton Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming on Netflix.