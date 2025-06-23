After three seasons, sophomore year has finally come to an end on Ginny & Georgia. Each installment of the Netflix drama has picked up immediately after the events of the last, but Season 4 will be a bit different. Creator Sarah Lampert tells Elite Daily that there will be a time jump at the start of the upcoming season.

“With Season 4, there is a little bit of a time jump,” Lampert says. “We’re starting junior year.”

Fans had been curious about the series potentially fast-forwarding a bit, in light of 14-year-old actor Diesel La Torraca’s noticeable growth spurt while still playing 9-year-old Austin. The Season 3 finale also seemed to set up a three-month time skip, as Ginny and her friends completed sophomore year and Ginny prepared for a summer in Korea with her father, Zion.

“We’re not going to Korea with Ginny and Zion,” Lampert says. “We can’t afford that, as much as I would love to.”

Skipping over the summer will also likely see Marcus on the other side of his stay in rehab and Georgia further along in her pregnancy — the mystery of who fathered the baby may not be answered right away, though. “I don’t want to give away any of the journey of Season 4,” Lampert says when asked when the paternity reveal may happen.

While one summer may not seem like enough time to explain why Ginny’s kid brother looks like a teenager now, Lampert isn’t too worried about it. “I think he could totally have a growth spurt in the little time jump we are doing between seasons,” the showrunner says. “I just think talent trumps all else, and Diesel is such a talented actor. I hope people are able to see past his age and are able to give him his flowers for how amazing he did this season.”

Netflix

Since she knows fans aren’t going to stop talking about Austin’s appearance, Lampert is leaning into the discourse in her writing. “There’s a few jokes we threw into the first episode of Season 4,” Lampert says. “We’re going with it.”