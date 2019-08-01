I never want summer to end, but TBH, I'm seriously looking forward to fall's pumpkin spice lattes. And with the release of Starbucks' newest latte-inspired coffee creamer, I can enjoy the delectable drink from the comfort of my own home. Yes, you heard that loud and clear, my coffee-lovin' friends — Starbucks' new Pumpkin Spice Latte Creamer has officially been released, and that means I can make PSLs whenever I want.

Any dedicated Starbies fan remembers when the Seattle-based coffee chain announced a new line of specialty latte-inspired creamers just a few weeks ago. The original flavors included Caramel Macchiato, the White Chocolate Mocha, and Cinnamon Dolce Latte. And while each of these unique blends are bound to transform your daily cup of joe, the brand just announced a brand new flavor that I couldn't be more excited for: Pumpkin Spice Latte.

Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice creamer, according to the brand, takes inspiration from its original famous drink: the Pumpkin Spice Latte. It evokes creamy, delicious flavors of of pumpkin and cinnamon, with hearty notes of nutmeg, and it seamlessly makes any regular cup of black coffee taste like fall in a mug. The new flavor is available for a limited time, through the fall and holiday season "wherever you buy groceries," according to the website, and a 28-ounce bottle goes for a suggested retail price of $4.99.

Courtesy Of Starbucks

Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Creamer is bound to satisfy your tastebuds, but on a totally unexpected note, it's basically guaranteed to satisfy your bank account for the entire fall season. Think about it: a PSL from Starbucks generally costs between $3 and $4 (depending on the size), but a bag of Starbucks ground coffee costs about $7.99 per bag, and the creamer costs about $4.99. If the coffee and creamer last you three weeks (giving you a total of 21 lattes, one for everyday of the week) your daily latte will only cost you about $0.61 each. That could save you upwards of $71.50 per month. You're welcome.

Oh, and if you use a Keurig to brew up your daily cuppa like I do, you'll be happy to know Starbucks is also releasing Pumpkin Spice K-Cups. According to the brand, the K-Cup produces a brew that's light and radiant, evoking cozy notes of pumpkin, cinnamon, and nutmeg. The suggested retail price is $9.99 for a 10-pack and $12.99 for a 16-pack. If you use a reusable K-Cup (because sustainability), the brand has also released a ground version of the Pumpkin Spice coffee, which is sold sold in 10-ounce bags for $9.99 each. Both will be available at your local grocery store this fall, and you can bet your bottom I'll be roasting these babies all day, everyday... with a generous pour of Pumpkin Spice Creamer, of course.

Regardless of how much you love summer, there is seriously no denying that fall's Pumpkin Spice Lattes are absolutely unbeatable. Now that you'll be able to make them at home, though, there's a good chance I won't be leaving my house this autumn. So really, if you need me, you know where I'll be.