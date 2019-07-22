In just a few weeks, Starbucks is gifting customers a new way to enjoy the taste of its most popular drinks from the comfort of their own home. If you like to get your caffeine cravings handled from your couch, Starbucks' Coffee Creamer is coming in August to add some of the flavors of customer-favorite sips to your cup of joe, no trip to Sbux needed. With creamers inspired by the Caramel Macchiato, White Chocolate Mocha, and Cinnamon Dolce Lattes you know and love, Starbucks' new coffee creamers inspired by latte flavors sound like they're going to be a morning game-changer.

According to press materials sent to Elite Daily, Starbucks will be rolling out a line of the specialty creamers for the first time ever next month. While the coffee giant has no shortage of at-home products that allow you to enjoy the flavors of Starbucks without having to get out of your pajamas, flavored creamers are a first for the company and, in my opinion, a totally brilliant addition. Starting in August, Starbucks will be rolling out three different kinds of Starbucks Creamers that are inspired by the flavors of Caramel Macchiato, the White Chocolate Mocha, and the Cinnamon Dolce Latte you know and love. By pouring in your choice of the flavored creamer, you can transform your regular cup of joe with notes of any of these three drinks.

Courtesy of Starbucks

In my opinion, the best part of getting these flavors in creamer form versus in a flavored coffee is that your refreshment won't be too sweet or overwhelming and you'll still be able to taste the bitter notes of your brew coming through. That being said, if you love cinnamon and want to add some coziness to your fuel-up routine, you're going to want to try the Cinnamon Dolce Creamer, which is "crafted with the rich flavors of cinnamon streusel," according to press materials.

Meanwhile, caramel lovers will want to check out the Caramel Creamer, which sounds like dessert in creamer form. According to press materials, the confection is "crafted with layers of sweet, buttery caramel and hints of vanilla flavor," which promises to infuse your brew with the sweet and satisfying notes of the candy.

Courtesy of Starbucks

Last but certainly not least, the White Chocolate Creamer sounds like a prime choice for those days when adulting is hard and all you want to do is treat yo' self. Weekday scaries and rough mornings have nothing against this bad boy, which promises to make you actually want to stop hitting the snooze button and get out of bed to start your day. According to press materials, it promises to add "white chocolatey sweetness" to your cup of coffee, so it's definitely bound to put you in a good mood for the rest of the day.

Again, all three flavors will be available for purchase at a suggested retail price of $4.99 come August, so you only have a few weeks until you can brighten up your cup of joe with any of these options and enjoy the full Starbucks taste experience in the comfort of your own home. Let the countdown to better mornings begin.