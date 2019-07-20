It's been just over a week since Starbucks debuted its limited-edition psychedelic sip of the summer, and chances are that you're starting to see less and less of the Tie-Dye Frappuccino on your feeds. Considering that patio season is still in full swing and the '70s trend looks like it's here to stay for the season, you might be wondering: Is Starbucks' Tie-Dye Frappuccino sold out? Here's why you're probably out of luck finding this trendy sip at your local Sbux.

Even if you don't follow along on Starbucks' revolving lineup of 'Gram-worthy sips, you probably noticed the rainbow drink taking over your social media when the Tie-Dye Frappuccino officially launched on June 10. Whatever your thoughts about the flavor of the refreshment, which was described by several tasters as resembling banana candy, it's impossible to deny that this might be one of the prettiest drinks you've ever seen. Somehow, the creators of the Unicorn and Mermaid Frappuccino managed to outdo themselves with a groovy sip that features swirls of yellow, red, and blue colored from natural ingredients like turmeric, red beet, and spirulina. The multi-colored base is then topped with rich vanilla whipped cream before a dusting of yellow, red, and blue powder finishes things off. The result? Completely magical, and pretty much made to brighten up your Instagram feed.

Courtesy of Starbucks

Despite the fact that this elaborate creation was no doubt the stuff of baristas' nightmares, several Twitter users took to the platform to the reveal that the sip — which was only available for a few days while supplies lasted — was selling out at locations on the first day it launched. People just couldn't get enough of the vibrant drink, and unfortunately, it's now no longer available at Starbucks locations in the U.S. and Canada.

While the limited-edition summer drink was undoubtedly a success, it sounds like a second wind isn't in the cards. Elite Daily reached out to a Starbucks spokesperson about the possibility of a future re-release, and she said:

We don’t have any information to share regarding the beverage returning to our menu in the future.

Unfortunately, it sounds like you're out of luck if you weren't able to snap a photo of the Tie-Dye Frappuccino before it sold out, but one small consolation is that Starbucks definitely took note of the popularity of the drink and is planning to incorporate popular elements in future sips. In other words, I wouldn't be surprised if we see more Unicorn and Mermaid Frappuccino-esque sips making their way to Starbucks locations later this year.

"We do not disclose sales information for individual products, however we’ve been thrilled with our customers' fandom of the Tie-Dye Frappuccino!" the spokesperson told Elite Daily. "Throughout the year, Starbucks offers beverages that celebrate the flavors of the season and are routinely available for a limited time."

The bad news is that you'll have to DIY if you want a Tie-Dye Frappuccino anytime soon, but the good news is that it's only a matter of time before Starbucks releases another 'Gram-worthy drink that'll get its customers so hyped.