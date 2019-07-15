If you're a Starbucks devotee, chances are you've probably already ordered the Tie-Dye Frappuccino or saw it all over your Instagram Feed during its brief but magical run. The '70s-inspired sip, which made its appearance on Wednesday, July 10, was selling out at Starbucks locations within hours, and you might be wondering: When will Starbucks' Tie-Dye Frappucino be available again? Here's what to know about whether the highly-hyped beverage is planning a second appearance at your local Sbux anytime soon.

To be honest, my first thought when I saw the Tie-Dye Frappuccino was that it was almost too pretty to drink. The vibrant sip served up plenty of summer vibes with swirls of yellow, red, and blue tie-dye, which was then topped with vanilla whipped cream and dusted with yellow, red, and blue powder to keep those psychedelic vibes going strong. Seriously, though, it was almost made for the 'Gram, because there's no way that you can dig into one of these colorful sips without snapping a photo first.

In addition to drawing visual inspiration from the '70s trends that have been dominating the fashion world this summer, I loved that the Tie-Dye Frappuccino also took your tastebuds on a tropical getaway. While the drink drew its signature hues from natural ingredients turmeric, red beet, and spirulina, the taste itself was reportedly similar to that of banana candy. In other words, this sweet beverage was the perfect summer sip, and I'm already missing it now that it's no longer being served at Starbuck locations.

Unfortunately, I wouldn't hold my breath for a second launch anytime soon, as a Starbucks spokesperson told Elite Daily in an email, "We don’t have any information to share regarding the beverage returning to our menu in the future."

While the future of this head-turning sip is uncertain, the spokesperson did note that the coffee giant took note of the popularity of the drink.

"We do not disclose sales information for individual products, however we’ve been thrilled with our customers' fandom of the Tie-Dye Frappuccino!" she told Elite Daily, adding, "Throughout the year, Starbucks offers beverages that celebrate the flavors of the season and are routinely available for a limited time."

Courtesy of Starbucks

While the Tie-Dye Frappuccino was all about "[celebrating] the flavors and experiences of summer, it's not hard to see why this drink only had a limited-time release. Like the limited-edition Cloud Macchiato, the Unicorn Frappuccino, and the TikTok drink which have all captivated the internet, Starbucks' latest creation was no easy feat to whip up for the chain's baristas.

In fact, many Twitter users noted at the time of the Tie-Dye Frappuccino's release that they felt guilty about ordering the drink due to the extreme effort that would be need to be undertaken to perfect the sip's signature swirls.

I'm just saying, something tells me that the community of Starbucks baristas is probably not too sad about this frappuccino's quick exit.

While there's no telling if or when this groovy sip might make its return, something tells me that this isn't the last colorful creation that we'll be seeing from the retailer in the coming months.