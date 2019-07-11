ICYMI, Starbucks released a super Insta-worthy drink on Wednesday, July 10. It's called the Tie-Dye Frappuccino, and it's the grooviest sip on the menu. Thanks to its technicolor aesthetic, it's basically guaranteed to light up your IG grid. But before you grab one and start your Frappuccino photoshoot, you might be asking yourself, "What Does Starbucks' new Tie-Dye Frappuccino taste like?" I mean, that's a totally valid question. Its name doesn't give any answers away, so it's kind of hard to guess which flavors are included. I'll do my best to give you the inside scoop, though.

Let's start with Starbucks' official description of the drink, so you can get a general idea about what it tastes like. According to an email from the company, the Tie-Dye Frappuccino features "tropical fruit" flavors, which leaves a lot to the imagination. There are tons of tropical fruits out there (bananas and pineapples are my faves), so trying to imagine one specific "tropical fruit" flavor is kind of tough.

To help clarify the the drink's taste, Elite Daily's Associate News Editor, Collette Reitz, gave it a try. According to Reitz, the Tie-Dye Frappuccino is "very sweet" and features hints of bubblegum and cotton candy. Apparently, there's also a "hint of banana" in the mix (hence its "tropical fruit" flavor description). TBH, it sounds like the perfect sip for anyone who's trying to add a little bit of sweetness to their summer.

Courtesy of Collette Reitz

Reitz's drink was made to order in a Chicago-based Starbucks store, which means your Tie-Dye Frappuccino might taste a little bit different. Apparently, these drinks aren't pre-made, which means baristas across the nation are mixing every Frappuccino as it's ordered. Still, you're probably going to get that "tropical fruit" taste wherever you order it.

Now that you know a little bit more about the Tie-Dye Frappuccino's flavors, let's discuss its colors. As you know, the blended beverage features rainbow "tie-dye" swirls that are made with red, blue, and yellow powder. For reference, that powder gets its vibrant hues from spirulina, turmeric, and red beet. When those ingredients work together and mix with the Frappuccino, a psychedelic sip is born.

In case you're wondering, Paloma Carrington-Bataller is one of the the masterminds behind the drink's creation. She talked about the limited-edition Frappuccino in a press release, and said,

We wanted to create something that celebrates summer and really conveys it both visually and through flavor within the beverage. We knew it had to make you smile at first sight and our Tie-Dye Frappuccino does all this! It’s summer in a cup and something everyone can relate to; it takes you back to sunny warm days of summer spent at camp or with friends and family.

If you're hoping to give the Tie-Dye Frappuccino a try (same), you'll have to get to a Starbucks soon. Upon its release on July 10, the company said it'll only be available for "a few days" while supplies last. It's currently available at participating Starbucks stores in the United States and Canada, so find your nearest location and buy one while it's still on the menu.