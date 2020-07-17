Get ready for new at-home options to spice up your daily cup of joe. Featuring milk alternatives, Starbucks' new non-dairy at-home creamers are coming, they're an easy way to switch up your morning sip. Here's what you need to know about the new products.

Starbucks announced two new additions to its at-home creamer line on Monday, July 13: Starbucks Non-Dairy Caramel and Hazelnut creamers. They're both dairy-free and inspired by popular sips from the coffee chain. The Caramel Flavored Non-Dairy Creamer takes after Starbucks' Caramel Macchiato and has flavors of sweet, buttery caramel and hints of vanilla. The Hazelnut Flavored Non-Dairy Creamer will remind you of Starbucks' Hazelnut Latte, and the creamer has, of course, a rich hazelnut flavor. Starbucks' newest plant-based options for customers to enjoy at home are each made with a combination of almond milk and oat milk.

Starbucks' non-dairy creamers will hit the shelves beginning August 2020. You'll be able to find them for a suggested price of $4.99 per 28-ounce bottle in the refrigerated dairy aisle wherever groceries are sold nationwide. These two new options join Starbucks' existing at-home creamers, which launched in August 2019. When you head out to pick up your sips, it's important to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) coronavirus pandemic guidance as of June 15. The CDC recommends avoiding unnecessary shopping trips, wearing a cloth face covering when you do go out, using contactless payment methods when possible, and sanitizing your hands after leaving stores.

Courtesy of Starbucks

Starbucks also launched new non-dairy drinks in stores on Tuesday, June 23. The new Cold Brew with Cinnamon Almondmilk Foam and Cold Brew with Dark Cocoa Almondmilk Foam are permanent additions to the Starbucks menu, and are made with Starbucks' Cold Brew. Both are topped off with an almond milk cold foam, but the Cold Brew with Cinnamon Almondmilk Foam has vanilla syrup and cinnamon topping in the cold foam, while the Cold Brew with Dark Cocoa Almondmilk Foam includes mocha sauce and cocoa powder in the cold foam. You can purchase a grande size of the drinks for between $4.45 and $4.75, depending on location.

Additionally, since Starbucks stores have new service methods during the coronavirus pandemic, the Starbucks App has updates for customers on how their locations are safely providing orders. The chain is also taking safety precautions such as having baristas wear masks, implementing social distancing for in-store pick up, and offering contactless payment and ordering through the Starbucks App. As of Wednesday, July 15, all customers are also required to wear face coverings in company-owned Starbucks locations.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.