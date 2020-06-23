To officially welcome summer, Starbucks is adding a few new items to its menus. Customers looking for a new iced pick-me-up will be excited to see Starbucks' new cold brew drinks with non-dairy cold foam. The two new options are made with almond milk, rather than dairy milk, and they feature cinnamon and mocha flavors to complement your cold brew.

Starbucks announced the new drinks on Tuesday, June 23, which is also the same day they are available at participating Starbucks locations in the United States. The new Cold Brew with Cinnamon Almondmilk Foam and Cold Brew with Dark Cocoa Almondmilk Foam are permanent additions to the Starbucks menu, so you'll be able to enjoy them long after summer is gone. Before you switch up your go-to order, though, you should know what's in these new sips.

Both drinks are made with Starbucks Cold Brew and topped with an almond milk cold foam, but the Cold Brew with Cinnamon Almondmilk Foam features vanilla syrup and cinnamon topping in the cold foam, while the Cold Brew with Dark Cocoa Almondmilk Foam has flavoring from mocha sauce and cocoa powder in the cold foam. A grande size of these drinks will cost between $4.45 and $4.75 depending on location.

In addition to the almond milk offerings, Starbucks also launched a new sip in all stores where oat milk is available: Cold Brew with Cinnamon Oatmilk Foam. This new drink has flavors of cinnamon and vanilla and uses oat milk in its cold foam. It's available at Midwest and California locations serving oat milk.

Courtesy of Starbucks

Starbucks didn't stop at the drinks when it came to adding some new additions to its menu. There's also new meat-free breakfast sandwich, which is made with plant-based Impossible Sausage. The new Impossible Breakfast Sandwich comes on ciabatta bread and the Impossible Sausage is topped with a fried egg and aged cheddar. It costs between $4.95 and $5.25 depending on location, and it's a permanent addition at participating U.S. locations.

As Starbucks locations adjust to new service methods during the coronavirus pandemic, it's recommended you check the Starbucks App to see how your location is safely providing orders, whether it be through the drive-thru, curbside pick-up, grab and go, or a dedicated mobile order pick-up location. Starbucks locations are taking safety precautions including having baristas wear masks, asking guests to wear masks, implementing social distancing in locations where in-store pick-up is available, and providing contactless payment and order methods through the Starbucks App. According to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as of June 15, any time you leave the house should be for an essential errand, and you should wear a cloth face covering, use contactless payment methods, and sanitize your hands after leaving stores.

With plenty of ways to safely order Starbucks' summer offerings, you can try a new pick-me-up (or two) this season.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.