Like most fall-lovin' millennials, my go-to seasonal drink at Starbucks has to be the Pumpkin Spice Latte for as long as I can remember. It's creamy, undeniably familiar, and — let's face it — it's the epitome of all things autumn. But, the Seattle-based beverage chain is about to release a brand new seasonal drink that I'm seriously down to try. Prepare your taste buds for Starbucks' Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew — it's the coffee giant's first new pumpkin-flavored sip in over a decade, and to be honest, I can't wait to give it a shot.

You heard it here first, folks — Starbucks will be releasing its first new pumpkin coffee drink since the famous PSL launched all the way back in 2003. According to press materials sent to Elite Daily, the chain's brand new Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew will feature Starbucks' signature Cold Brew, vanilla, and pumpkin cream cold foam, which will be delicately dusted with a pumpkin spice topping.

And even though I haven't been able to try it for myself yet, the Cold Brew's chocolatey flavors are said to blend seamlessly with the vanilla and real pumpkin flavoring, according to Starbucks. It makes for a super smooth, not-too-sweet beverage that's perfectly appropriate for the fall season.

Courtesy of Starbucks

Dang, that is truly a sight to see, if you ask me. Between its creamy Pumpkin cold foam, shimmering pumpkin spice dust, and undeniably rich Cold Brew, my mouth is on the brink of watering right now. Luckily, according to the brand, I'll be able to try one for myself as of Aug. 27, which Starbucks has deemed to be the unofficial start of fall. That's when Starbucks locations across the country will start selling its line of fall treats, including the PSL, the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, the Salted Caramel Mocha, and the Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin.

Like I said before, the West Coast coffee chain is also bringing back its popular Salted Caramel Mocha from last year. If you didn't get to try it for yourself, it blends mocha and toffee nut flavoring with espresso, milk, creamy whipped cream, a salty caramel drizzle, and — last but not least — a sea salt sugar topping. While it may not replace my handy dandy PSL, it sounds like the sweet-salty midday pick-me-up I quite literally crave on a regular basis.

Courtesy of Starbucks

If work is getting in the way for you to grab your daily PSL in-store, you can order one to your office via UberEats. Sadly, the service is only available in select cities as of right now. But the chain's online locator will let you know if it's currently available in your neighborhood ahead of time. I strongly recommend checking as soon as you possibly can.

To be frank, I don't think I could ever permanently ditch the PSL, but the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew is definitely something to look forward to. The unofficial start of fall is just around the corner (right when we predicted it would be!), and my stomach is seriously ready. Fall, here I come.