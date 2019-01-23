With the mid-winter lull at an all time high, I've been relying on my Starbucks runs more than ever to get me through the day. If you're looking to get the most bang for your buck in the caffeine department, you might be wondering which of your favorite sips will give the energy to get through all your morning meetings while also tantalizing your tastebuds with something sweet. There's nothing better than a pick-me-up with a hint of chocolate to put you in the best of moods, and the strongest Starbucks drinks with mocha will definitely do the trick.

All of Starbucks' mocha-based sips start by your barista pouring hot espresso over a mocha sauce and letting the two ingredients meld together into a tasy coffee-infused, chocolate sauce before adding rich steamed milk to the mix, so it's not that surprising that you're not getting quite as much fuel with one of these specialty drinks as you'd find in a regular cup of joe. To put things into perspective, a Grande Starbucks' Pike Place Roast Coffee features 310 milligrams of caffeine. While I'm all about picking a beverage that packs a punch in the caffeine department, however, I'm also looking for a option that satisfies my sweet tooth and displays some of the cool flavors and toppings that Starbucks is known for. I did my research, so here are six mocha-based Starbucks drinks that offer the best of both worlds.

1. Caffè Mocha

Starbucks

Starbucks' Caffè Mocha is one of your best bets when it comes to helping you power up for the rest of the day. According to the coffee giant's website, one Grande beverage packs 175 whole mg of caffeine. All that extra fuel means it's well worth the purchase, even without considering the fact that it's completely delicious. The classic drink tops off the rich espresso and mocha mixture with steamed milk and whipped cream, which makes it a sweet treat without being overpowering.

2. Salted Caramel Mocha

Starbucks

If you're a fan of the salty-sweet flavor combination, the Salted Caramel Mocha — which also jams a Grande size with 175 mg of caffeine — offers the taste and the energy you're craving. The fall-forward sips combine the milk and coffee base with a rich mocha sauce and toffee nut syrup, but the topping is where the magic really happens. Whipped cream, drizzles of caramel, and a sprinkling of turbinado sugar and sea salt help give the blend a salty-sweet edge.

3. Peppermint Mocha Latte

Starbucks

It's no surprise that Starbucks' Peppermint Mocha Latte is the coffee giant's most popular holiday drink. In addition to serving up plenty of minty-chocolate flavor, the Christmas beverage also boasts 175 mg of caffeine, making it an indispensable companion during your holiday shopping trips. Unfortunately, you can only get the treat during the holidays, but it's definitely a beverage that packs plenty of festive flavor and caffeine into each sip.

4. Skinny Mocha

Starbucks

The Skinny Mocha is Starbucks' healthier twist on the chocolate-infused beverage you love. While the sips boast half the calories and the grams of sugar of the Caffè Mocha, it still serves up 150 mg of liquid energy. You can also opt to get it iced for when the weather warms up.

5. Iced Coconutmilk Mocha Macchiato

Starbucks

One of my favorite things to order is Starbucks' Iced Coconutmilk Mocha Macchiato, which combines the flavors of Sumatran coconut milk, white chocolate mocha, and caramel into one mouthwatering, totally refreshing concoction that boasts 150 mg of caffeine in a Grande size. With each sip, you get a perfect melding of the five ingredients with just a hint of the dark Espresso roast, and it's completely delicious.

6. White Chocolate Mocha

Starbucks

If you're looking for dessert in a cup, look no further than Starbucks' White Chocolate Mocha. White chocolate lovers won't be able to get enough of these sweet sips, which combines a rich and creamy white chocolate sauce and steamed milk with the chain's signature espresso. Sweetened whipped cream tops off the treat, which packs 150 mg of caffeine into one Grande cup.

TBH, these are all great options and I don't think you can't go wrong with any of these mocha-based sips, which promise to serve up a burst of energy and a hint of the chocolate sweetness you love to fuel your morning coffee runs or your mid-afternoon slumps in the most delicious way possible.