Everyone I know has a love affair with Starbucks coffee. Starbucks' classic drinks wake us up, the seasonal delights perk us up, and the variety in the menu carries us through times of great need. Some people just drink Starbucks for the flavor, while others just want the coffee for a kick. Personally, I see my regular caramel macchiato as a two-in-one treat, a delicious cup of goodness that also energizes me to accomplish everything I need to get done that day. If you're a coffee and caramel fan like I am, you may have found yourself wondering how much caffeine your favorite Starbucks caramel drink contains. Here's the strongest Starbucks drinks with caramel, ranked.

While some flavors like pumpkin spice, eggnog, and chestnut praline only appear for the holidays, Starbucks keeps caramel flavoring on the menu year-round. Whether you're getting a hot drink, iced drink, bottled beverage, or even a snack, you'll likely find something at the Seattle-based coffee chain with caramel. Customers can even alter drinks that don't contain caramel to include the delicious add-on.

Of course, we all know that sugar gives you energy — at least, that was your parents' excuse for not letting you have that extra cookie back in the day. But what about other stimulants? Consider that a standard, eight ounce cup of coffee contains about 95 mg of caffeine, and it's clear that these drinks will pack a punch. How do caramel-y Starbucks drinks fare when it comes to caffeine content? Here are 10 of Starbucks' caramel drinks, ranked by caffeine content.

Salted Caramel Mocha Giphy If you're looking for one of the most caffeine-packed caramel drinks on the menu, the Salted Caramel Mocha is your gal. According to the Starbucks menu, this beauty combines the flavors of mocha sauce, toffee nut syrup, caramel, sugar, and sea salt with coffee and milk for one of Starbucks' tastiest drinks. What's even more exciting? The Salted Caramel Mocha contains a whopping 175 mg of caffeine per 16 fluid ounces, more than enough to keep you going.

Blonde Caramel Brulée Latte Giphy Coming in hot (pun intended) after the Salted Caramel Mocha is Starbucks' Blonde Caramel Brulée Latte. This tasty espresso and milk concoction with caramel brulée sauce, caramel brulée topping, and whipped cream serves 170 mg of caffeine per 16 fluid ounces. Starbucks describes this sweet sip as "a drink for those who like to drink their dessert." I wouldn't plan on making it an after dinner treat, though, unless you plan on staying up all night.

Caramel Macchiato Giphy One of Starbucks' signature espresso drinks, the Caramel Macchiato is a hot cup of goodness. With steamed milk, vanilla syrup, espresso, caramel drizzle, a 150 mg of caffeine per 16 fluid ounces, this sweet beverage is definitely going to have a kick.

Caramel Brulée Latte Giphy This seasonal drink, made with espresso, Caramel Brulee Sauce, and milk contains 150 mg of caffeine per 16 fluid ounces, less than your standard 16 ounces of coffee, but still a solid energy boost. Cold coffee lovers can also get this flavored drink in an iced version!

Caramel Frappuccino Blended Coffee Giphy The Caramel Frappuccino Blended Coffee combines the goodness of caramel flavored coffee with the icy fun of a Frappuccino. This sip rings in at 100 mg of caffeine per 16 fluid ounces, for refreshment and energy without the shakes.

Salted Caramel Mocha Frappuccino Giphy The Salted Caramel Mocha Frappuccino has it all: toffee, caramel, sugar, and salt, all the elements of a delicious hot or cold sip (or a delicious anything, for that matter). With 100 mg of caffeine per 16 fluid ounces, this Frappe will keep you going.

Ultra Caramel Frappuccino Giphy The Ultra Caramel Frappuccino is exactly what it sounds like: cold brew, white chocolate, and a lot of caramel. Though this drink may more closely remember an evening dessert than a cup of morning coffee, it contains a full 90 mg of caffeine per 16 fluid ounces, so go ahead and have that Frappe for breakfast! I'm not judging.

Caramel Brulée Frappuccino Giphy This seasonal fave, made with layers of Caramel Brulée Sauce for that perfect winter treat. With 90 mg of caffeine per 16 fluid ounces, the Caramel Brulée Frappuccino is a tasty way to start a day.

Salted Caramel Mocha Crème Frappuccino Giphy If you're in the mood for a caramel-y Frappe but actually don't need to caffeine kick for once, try the Salted Caramel Mocha Crème Frappuccino. This seasonal offering contains similar ingredients to the Salted Caramel Mocha but with a fraction of the caffeine — the mere 10 mg of caffeine per 16 fluid ounces will barely give you a buzz, but you'll still get that delicious caramel-y flavor!