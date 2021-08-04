Though summer may be in full swing, sweater season will certainly be here before you know it. Of course, that means the almighty PSL will be returning so soon, and Starbucks is treating fans to a jumpstart on everything pumpkin spice with a new non-dairy creamer and cold brew. Starbucks’ fall 2021 pumpkin spice at-home coffee collection will have you sippin’ on your favorite fall flavors.

Starbucks is taking cozy season to the next level in 2021 with new pumpkin spice at-home products that began rolling out at retailers nationwide in late July 2021. The limited-edition lineup includes the debut of Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Flavored Non-Dairy Creamer, which is a combo of almond milk, oat milk, and the flavors of pumpkin, cinnamon, and nutmeg. The non-dairy creamer, which costs $4.99 for a 28-ounce bottle, is the perfect way to add a fall twist to your usual cup of joe.

When you’re in the mood for a chilled sip, you can opt for the new Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Cold Brew Concentrate, which only requires you to add water. The coffee features pumpkin, cinnamon, and nutmeg flavors, and it’ll cost you $9.99 for a 32-ounce bottle.

Of course, Starbucks is bringing back a few fall favorites in the collection. Get ready to enjoy Starbucks’ Pumpkin Spice Flavored Coffee in K-Cup pods and as ground coffee. The light roast is served best with some cream and sugar to bring out the hints of pumpkin, cinnamon, and nutmeg. To pair with your pumpkin spice brews, you can also pick up Starbucks Maple Pecan Flavored Coffee and Starbucks Fall Blend in K-Cup pods and as ground coffee.

The K-Cup pods will cost you $9.99 for 10-count or $19.99 for 22-count, and a 10-ounce ground coffee bag will cost you $9.99.

When heading to the store to stock up on Starbucks’ fall 2021 Pumpkin Spice at-home collection and get an early taste of fall, make sure to keep in mind the CDC guidelines for the most updated public health guidance.