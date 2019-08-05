I don't know about you, but my go-to college meal was Cup Noodles. Heck, I still enjoy a savory bowl of the good stuff, and it looks like I'm about to start eating a lot more of it again. Why is that, you ask? Well, three new Cup Noodles flavors are currently available, and they'll take your love for instant ramen to the next level. You'll really like 'em if you eat stir fry on the reg, because that's the gist of the new collection. That's right: The new Cup Noodles Stir Fry Flavors include tasty options that'll have you skipping the restaurant for a night in.

Nissan Foods officially unveiled its new line of Stir Fry Cup Noodles on Monday, Aug. 5 — and the announcement will make you hungry. According to the company, the new Stir Fry flavors included in the collection are Teriyaki Beef, Korean BBQ, and Sweet Chili. (See? I told you this news would make your stomach growl.) TBH, each option sounds like a gourmet instant meal, and I'd love to try them all for dinner.

If you agree, keep your eyes out for the new packages while you're food shopping. I'll tell you where you can buy them in a moment — but first, check out what each container looks like.

Courtesy of Nissan Foods

Courtesy of Nissan Foods

Courtesy of Nissan Foods

Now that you know what to look for when you're shopping for the new Cup Noodles, you probably want to know where you can buy each flavor. Unfortunately, you probably won't be able to purchase them at your local supermarket yet (unless you do your food shopping at Walmart, which is totally possible). According to Nissan Foods, the Cup Noodles Stir Fry lineup will only be available at Walmart stores throughout the nation. Apparently, they hit the shelves in August, so keep your eyes open for the savory new snacks.

If you don't live near a Walmart location, though, don't fret. Per Nissan Foods, the Cup Noodles Stir Fry selections will become available at more stores in December, which should make food shopping a total breeze. In other words, update your grocery lists with the new flavors so you can make your own versions of stir fry.

Speaking of cooking, get this: The Stir Fry Cup Noodles flavors come in microwave-safe containers, which means turning your cup into a steamy meal will be a total breeze. On top of that, there are no artificial flavors or monosodium glutamate (MSG) contained in the packages, which means your "stir fry" will be super close to the real deal.

Anyway, if these flavors were available while I was in college, my dorm room would be full of 'em. But whether you're currently in college or not, you'll be able to enjoy the savory new selections. In order to buy them, find your closest Walmart store and stock up. If you'd rather wait until December, you'll be able to check additional retailers for the new lineup. Regardless of where you get the stir fry-inspired flavors, I'm sure they'll be delicious.