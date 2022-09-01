A few things happen every year when the seasons change from summer to fall. The leaves start changing color, kids go back to school, and nearly every celebrity dyes their hair bronde. At this point, I think time might stop and leave us suspended forever at the end of summer if one or more A-listers didn’t step out with this signature hair color. The not quite blonde, not quite brunette shade pops off every year like clockwork, and this year, the first star to transform their hair into a pumpkin spice dream ‘do was Khloé Kardashian. To mark the return of autumn, Kardashian kicked off the trend’s revival by putting her own twist on the classic look.

On Aug. 31, Starbucks brought back its beloved pumpkin spice latte, and Kardashian was ready to honor the tremendous occasion with her version of bronde hair. While celebrating Kylie Cosmetic’s debut at Ulta Beauty, the Good American founder showed off her new cinnamon-kissed color. For her distinctly pumpkin spice take on the bronde hair trend, Kardashian went with a very light brown rife with sun-kissed highlights. The highlights are key here, people. They gave the bronde look so much dimension. Style-wise, Kardashian wore her hair loose in perfect, glossy waves. She literally didn’t have a single hair out of place and that was while taking on the LA humidity. Her power is simply unmatched.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

To achieve this pumpkin spice shade, Kardashian turned to her long-time hairstylist Tracey Cunningham. Blessedly, Cunningham revealed all the details behind creating this bronde color in the caption of an Instagram post shared on Aug. 27. However, given how technical Cunningham’s instructions are, it’s probably best to just show her Instagram post to your stylist (unless you happen to know what “lolighted with 07nb+07n+07g+06n” means because I definitely don’t).

The gist of it all is that Cunningham used different dyes on Kardashian’s hairline, roots, top layer, and lowest layer of hair to create the absurd amount of dimension happening in this look. It’s definitely more complex than just box dyeing your hair over a sink like I do, but that’s why Kardashian is in magazines and I’m not.

For the debut of her pumpkin spice hair, Kardashian wore a head-to-toe Barbiecore ‘fit courtesy of her own Good American brand. Her hot pink catsuit is part of Good American’s fall line, Pop Off Pink which dropped on Tuesday, Aug. 31, but, the pink goodness didn’t stop there. Kardashian paired the jumpsuit with a matching pink blazer and thigh-high boots. All she needed was a venti latte, and she would have been an IRL pumpkin spice girl boss Barbie. Go off, buzzy queen of autumn.