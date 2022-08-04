Starbucks’ PSL Might Be Coming Back Later Than You’re Used To

With August in full swing, you’re probably starting to count down the days until you can swap your tanks and cold brews for oversized sweaters and pipping hot (or iced) pumpkin spice lattes. But you can’t have a countdown unless you actually know what date you’re looking forward to. If you’re wondering when does Starbucks’ Pumpkin Spice Latte come back for 2022, I’ve got some intel for you. Be warned: You might have to wait a while before you can save the date. Here’s the deal with the autumnal staple’s return.

The calendar might say there are six more weeks until fall, but everyone knows cozy season officially begins when Starbucks releases its fall menu in late August. You might remember that in 2021, the PSL made its earliest debut ever on Aug. 24, and in 2020, the seasonal favorite hit the menu a day later on Aug. 25. That should give you a rough idea of when the beloved sip should be making its grand return, but when it comes to the Pumpkin Spice Latte, I don’t kid around. Every year when Aug. 1 rolls around, I *need* to know when the fall classic will be in my hands next, so I did a little digging to get to the bottom of the mystery, and here’s when you can expect the sip to arrive in 2022.

Upon my ~scholarly~ research, I found that on July 27, professional foodie @Markie_Devo leaked what looks like the upcoming Starbucks menu for fall 2022 via Instagram, and it’s apparently got the scoop on everything you could need, including drink items, food items, merch, and yes, a release date. According to the post, Starbucks’ fall menu (and the Pumpkin Spice Latte) is reportedly slated to hit Starbucks locations nationwide on Aug. 30. Elite Daily reached out to a Starbucks spokesperson for any updates on the release of the fall menu, but the company isn’t ready to spill the pumpkin-spiced tea. “We’re not quite ready to welcome fall and are still enjoying the last sips of summer, like the vibrant and colorful Starbucks Refreshers beverages,” the spokesperson tells Elite Daily in an email. In conclusion: I’m right back where I started, and the mystery continues.

If the intel is true, though, the reported Aug. 30 Pumpkin Spice Latte drop at Starbucks is a little later than last year’s Aug. 24 release date, but hey — one more week of summer won’t hurt.

Along with the long-standing spicy sip, the post claims that the other drink items up grabs next season will be the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew and a reformulated version of the Apple Crisp Macchiato, made with oat milk. And if you’re looking to pair your seasonal sip with a festive snack, you’ll be able to snag a Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin, a Pumpkin Scone, or a new Owl Cake pop, according to the post.

Considering the latte has a history of resurfacing before the end of August, it’s probably safe to assume there’s only a few weeks left until PSL SZN kicks off. That being said, it looks like you’ll have to hold out a little while longer before any sort of official confirmation is released. I know, I know, it’s a bummer. Hopefully Starbucks’ ready-to-drink version of the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, which is expected to hit store shelves “soon,” will make its way to your local supermarket before then to tide you over.