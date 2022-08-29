Starbucks’ Non-Dairy Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato Isn’t Exactly A Vegan Substitute

It’s officially the unofficial start of fall, because on Aug. 30, Starbucks will finally drop its lineup of menu items for the upcoming season. Along with fan favorites like the Pumpkin Spice Latte and Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, the coffee giant also announced it would be bringing back the Apple Crisp Macchiato — only this time, it’s made with oat milk (!). When the drink debuted in 2021, it was made with cow’s milk, but now that the Macchiato is prepared with dairy-free milk, is Starbucks’ Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato vegan? Here’s the deal.

Fall is in the air, and it’s about to be in your cup, too. The OG Apple Crisp Macchiato was made with Starbucks signature espresso and steamed milk, but the non-dairy twist has some changes. Starbucks’ new Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato features Starbucks’ Blonde Espresso and creamy oat milk, making it the chain’s first non-dairy fall beverage. The drink doesn’t stray too far away from the original recipe, though, because the dessert-like cuppa also contains same the comforting apple, brown sugar, and cinnamon flavors with a spiced apple drizzle on top.

Even though the syrup and drizzle used in the sip don’t contain animal products, the OG Apple Crisp Macchiato came standard with cow’s milk, so it wasn’t vegan — but the switch the oat milk doesn’t automatically bring it up to vegan standards. Here’s the complicated reason why.

Courtesy of Starbucks

Since the Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato opts for non-dairy oat milk instead, you might be thinking the sip finally passes the vegan test, but before you run out to the store to grab the new non-dairy bev, there’s something you should know. According to Starbucks, even though the Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato doesn’t contain any animal-derived products, the drink is not certified vegan. The coffee giant doesn’t certify any of its drink as vegan, due to the fact that baristas prepare drinks close to non-vegan ingredients, and there’s always a risk of cross-contamination.

So even though the recipe doesn’t include any animal-based products, the Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato is not certified vegan. If you don’t need a vegan certification to enjoy the drink, you can grab a cup of the stuff hot, iced, or blended for between $5.45 and $5.95.

If you’re not looking only for vegan options, there are plenty of sips on Starbucks’ fall menu that will give you the cozy feels, like the PSL and the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew. Fall 2022 at Starbucks is all about returning fan-favorites, and if you’re dietary requirements allow, the oat milk twist on the newest member of the fall crew is a tasty addition to your autumnal coffee order.