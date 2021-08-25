What To Know About Starbucks’ Apple Crisp Macchiato's Vegan Status

If you’re hype to dive into Starbucks’ fall offerings, you probably have the chain’s new Apple Crisp Macchiato on your radar. Joining the Pumpkin Spice Latte (which is back for its 18th year) and the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, Starbucks’ Apple Crisp Macchiato is here when you want to give the pumpkin-y goodness a break. Plus, since the apple drink’s syrup doesn’t contain dairy, you might be wondering if the Apple Crisp Macchiato is vegan. Here’s what you need to know about what’s in the new fall sip.

Starbucks ushered in the unofficial beginning of fall on Tuesday, Aug. 24, and with it came the new Apple Crisp Macchiato. It sounds like a drinkable version of a classic fall dessert, and TBH, it kinda is. The Apple Crisp Macchiato features���������� an Apple Brown Sugar Syrup with layers of apple and brown sugar flavors, espresso, and steamed milk. The sip is finished off with a caramelized-spiced apple drizzle, which is a blend of apple juice, apple purée, cinnamon, and nutmeg. Of course, a classic Apple Crisp Macchiato can’t be considered vegan because of the cow’s milk used.

Since the Apple Crisp Macchiato's syrup and drizzle don't contain milk products, you may consider swapping in a non-dairy milk — but Starbucks still can’t certify the drink as vegan. That's because Starbucks doesn't certify any of its beverages as vegan since there's a risk of cross-contamination as baristas make drinks close to non-vegan ingredients. So, while swapping out the choice of milk may leave the sip with no ingredients derived from animal products, your sip may still come into contact with some as it’s being prepared.

To date, the only items that Starbucks certifies as vegan are its Cinnamon Raisin Bagels, Sprouted Grain Bagels, Everything Bagels, and Plain Bagels.

Courtesy of Starbucks

If you’re still down to try the Apple Crisp Macchiato (dairy milk or not), you can grab one hot or iced for between $5.25 and $5.45 for a grande. Meanwhile, other fall sips on Starbucks’ menu include the PSL and the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew.

When heading to Starbucks to grab a fall sip like the Apple Crisp Macchiato or a PSL, make sure to keep in mind the CDC guidelines for the most updated public health guidance.