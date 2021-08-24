Though you’re probably pumped to make the PSL your go-to order at Starbucks this fall, there are certainly times when you’ll want to switch things up. Thankfully, the coffee chain is dropping the new Apple Crisp Macchiato as part of its lineup this fall, and it features a blend of classic flavors for cozy season. If you’re wondering what Starbucks Apple Crisp Macchiato tastes like, here’s what to know.

Fans can get a jumpstart on autumn flavors this year when Starbucks officially drops its fall menu nationwide on Tuesday, Aug. 24. Along with the Pumpkin Spice Latte, the coffee chain is releasing the Apple Crisp Macchiato, a new pick-me-up that pays tribute to the classic red apple treats of the season. The sip made with an Apple Brown Sugar Syrup that features layers of apple and brown sugar flavors that’ll remind you of apple pie filling, as well as a combo of espresso and steamed milk. It’s all finished off with a caramelized-spiced apple drizzle, which is made from a blend of apple juice, apple puree, cinnamon, and nutmeg.

You can enjoy your sip hot or iced — which the perfect option as you transition to fall — and it’ll cost you anywhere from $5.25 to $5.45 for a grande.

Courtesy of Starbucks

Elite Daily Senior News Editor Lilli Peterson gave the new fall sip a try to see if its flavors live up to the beloved fall dessert. The sip smells like “baked apples tossed with cinnamon and sugar” and tastes like “warm apple cobbler, but as a coffee drink.” If you’re not looking for a sugar bomb, Peterson says “it’s sweet, but not overly so — perfect if you don’t want a super sugary drink.”

Overall, she says the drink is “super tasty,” and is certainly a good option if you’re wanting a break from pumpkin flavors but still looking for a “nice, sweater-weather-and-fall-leaves vibe drink.”

Raegan Powell, senior manager on the Starbucks research and development team, described in the release how Starbucks managed to combine fruit and coffee. “Creating an ingredient with a spicy baked apple flavor was crucial to be able to bridge an autumn red apple to espresso,” Powell said, adding that the confidence from the sip came from “how well a delicious slice of warm apple pie pairs with a cup of coffee.”

The Apple Crisp Macchiato arrives in stores on Aug. 24, along with the iconic Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew and PSL. When going to Starbucks to try out the Apple Crisp Macchiato and other fall sips, make sure to keep in mind the CDC guidelines for the most updated public health guidance.