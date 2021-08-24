Starbucks' Apple Crisp Macchiato Is A Fall-Inspired Pick-Me-Up

Starbucks dropped the new Apple Crisp Macchiato on Tuesday, Aug. 24, and it’ll have you celebrating fall with each sip. To make it even better, the beverage is a great option for a boost when you’re looking for an alternative to the PSL but still wanting to enjoy classic autumn flavors. If you’re planning on swapping the beverage for your usual order at the coffee chain, the caffeine in Starbucks’ Apple Crisp Macchiato will certainly put a kick in your step.

The Apple Crisp Macchiato arrived as a new sip on Starbucks’ fall menu on Tuesday, along with the returning PSL and Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew. The new pick-me-up pays tribute to a traditional fall harvest with flavors of sweet red apples. To make the concoction, the barista will craft layers of apple and brown sugar flavors that’ll remind you of apple pie filling, and add a blend of espresso and steamed milk. It’s all topped off with a caramelized-spiced apple drizzle, which is made from a combo of apple juice, apple puree, cinnamon, and nutmeg.

Thanks to the addition of espresso, Starbucks’ Apple Crisp Macchiato is a good option if you’re looking for a new pick-me-up option this fall. You can expect 75 milligrams of caffeine in a short, 75 milligrams of caffeine in a tall, 150 milligrams of caffeine in a grande, and 150 milligrams of caffeine in a venti. All sizes of the Apple Crisp Macchiato actually contain the same amount of caffeine as a Starbucks Caramel Macchiato (and a PSL), so you can rest assured that you’ll get the same boost of energy if you decide to swap out your order in the mornings.

Courtesy of Starbucks

If you’re ready to try out the Apple Crisp Macchiato, it’ll cost you anywhere from $5.25 to $5.45 for a grande. You can enjoy your sip hot or iced — which the perfect option as you transition to fall. When heading to Starbucks to try out the Apple Crisp Macchiato and other fall sips, make sure to keep in mind the CDC guidelines for the most updated public health guidance.