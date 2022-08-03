You Can *Finally* Add Oreos Back To Your Pumpkin Spice Rotation

Even though the calendar says it’s still summer, Oreo is breaking out the scarves, candles, and pumpkin spice a few weeks early. The cookie giant announced on Aug. 3 that Oreo’s Pumpkin Spice cookies are back for fall 2022 after a four-year hiatus, which means it’s almost time to trade in your bikinis for beanies. Here’s what you need to know about the return of Oreo’s Pumpkin Spice Sandwich Cookies.

After ringing in the summer with a sweet Neapolitan-flavored cookie, Oreo is getting a jump on the changing leaves and brisk air with a limited-time return of its beloved Pumpkin Spice Oreo Cookies. The return of the pumpkin spice-flavored bites was confirmed via the official Oreo IG account on Aug. 3, and by the looks of the pics, the snack will definitely make you wish it was fall all year round. Made with two classic golden Oreo base cakes, the autumnal staple snack features a delicious layer of pumpkin spice-flavored creme in the middle that’s just as aesthetically pleasing as a pile of bright orange leaves.

According to Oreo, the fall flavor made its seasonal debut in 2014 and was last available in 2017, before the pumpkin spice goodness was taken off the shelves for four years. Fortunately, you have another chance to get your hands on the stuff for the upcoming cozy SZN, and here’s where you can expect to find the Pumpkin Spice Oreo Cookies as you stock up for fall.

Starting Aug. 15, pumpkin spice stans nationwide will be able to pick up a pack (or two, or three) of the cookies everywhere Oreos are sold — Target, Walmart, Walgreens, your local convenience store, everywhere. According to Oreo, you can expect the treats to have a suggested retail price of $4.79, but you’ll wanna grab yours fast, because the tasty Pumpkin Spice Oreo will only be available while supplies last — once they’re gone, they’ll be gone for good. No pressure, or anything.

If you want to save some time running from store to store looking for a pack of the goodies, you can also purchase the limited-edition flavor online on the Oreo website and pick them up at a local retailer near you.

While you wait for the fall treats to hit store shelves, you can always pick up a box of Oreo Cakesters at retailers nationwide, which Oreo also pulled out of retirement earlier this year. Needless to say, it’s been a pretty good year for Oreo lovers.

Sorry, summer, but it looks like you’re gonna have to share the rest of August with fall, because the return of Oreo’s Pumpkin Spice flavor has me pulling out my favorite ankle booties and flannels as we speak.