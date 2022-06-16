Even if you don’t have a trip to Naples planned for the summer, you can still transport your tastebuds to Europe with a new Oreo flavor inspired by a beloved Italian treat. That’s right — Oreo debuted a new Neapolitan-inspired cookie on June 15, but if you’re a fan of the triply delicious flavor, you’ll want to act fast, because the cookie won’t stick around forever. Here’s where to buy Oreo’s Neapolitan flavor with three different cremes.

Ice cream won’t be the only way to get your triple-flavor fix this summer, because Oreo’s new Neapolitan flavor is coming to save the day. The limited-edition flavor, which was announced on June 15, features an eye-catching triple layered strawberry, vanilla, and chocolate creme filling that mimics the quintessential pink, white, and brown-striped pattern that the ice cream is known for. The new Oreo flavor also ditches its iconic chocolate Oreo-embossed cookies for a unique waffle cone cookie base to put a whole new spin on the classic dessert. You’re telling me that I can enjoy the taste of Neapolitan ice cream all summer long without having to worry about finishing before my ice cream melts? I’m sold, y’all.

Because the Neapolitan Oreo flavor will only be available for a limited time, you probably want to get your hands on a pack ASAP before they’re gone for good. But before you run out to grab some, you need to know where to find them first.

Starting in July 2022, you’ll be able to snag a pack of Oreo’s limited edition Neapolitan flavor wherever you get your Oreos. Yup, Walmart, Target, Walgreens, you name it — the triple layered flavor will be up for grabs at retailers nationwide. But don’t wait too long to get yours, because the ice cream-inspired snack will be only be available while supplies last.

As for pricing, you can expect to find Neapolitan Oreos for a suggested retail price of $4.79, according to Oreo.

If the release of the new flavor is giving you major déjà-vu, you’re not alone. According to Oreo, this isn’t the first time the brand has made a Neapolitan cookie. You may recall seeing Oreo Triple Double Neapolitan Sandwich Cookies on store shelves years ago, which featured two layers of strawberry and chocolate creme between three golden Oreo biscuit cookies. The OG Neapolitan Oreos haven’t been available since 2011, which is why there’s so much hoopla around the new waffle cone-based bites.

Just because you have to wait until July to score a pack of Neapolitan Oreos doesn’t mean you can’t still get your Oreo fill while you wait. The company brought back its beloved Oreo Cakesters earlier this year, after discontinuing the treat in 2011 — and this time, they’re back for good. Though the fluffy cake bite isn’t an exact trade off for the Neapolitan flavored biscuit cookie, I’m sure it’ll hold you over until then.