What To Know About Oreo Cakesters’ Vegan Status

ICYMI, one of the most nostalgic treats of the late 2000s, the Oreo Cakesters, are finally making a comeback. Originally sold from 2007 to 2012, the soft cookie bite officially began rolling out in stores in early 2022 as a permanent return to the Oreo lineup. Because it’s been so long since fans last had a taste of the snack, many people are wondering are Oreo Cakesters vegan. Here’s what you need to know.

The relaunch of the classic cake cookie was announced in September 2021 by the official Oreo Instagram and Twitter accounts. Fans who’ve been keeping an eye out for the beloved childhood bite have probably noticed the Oreo Cakesters made their triumphant return to grocery and convenience store shelves nationwide in January and February. If you haven’t scored a box of the beloved snack yet, you can track down the closest Cakesters to you with the location finder on the Oreo website. A 10.1 ounce box of five 2-packs will run you $3.69, and a single 2.2 ounce 2-pack costs $1.89.

Whether you never got a chance to try the Oreo-inspired goodie during its original five year run, or you’re an old fan with new dietary restrictions, you’re probably wondering whether or not Oreo Cakesters are considered vegan. Before you run out for a taste of the nostalgia in a box, you should know what ingredients you’re dealing with first.

According to the ingredients list on the packaging, each pack of Cakesters contains products such as sugar, canola oil, corn starch, and cocoa. While each of those ingredients are suitable for the vegan-friendly lifestyle, Oreo Cakesters are unfortunately are also made with nonfat milk and dried eggs, making them incompatible with a vegan diet.

As for the classic Oreo cookie itself, vegetarians looking for a bite are free to enjoy the nostalgic snack, but vegans in search of a chocolatey treat should be advised to steer clear. According to the Oreo UK FAQ page, Oreos contain milk as a “cross contact” ingredient, and therefore the sandwich snack cannot be considered vegan. Sorry to be a bummer, vegans, but someone had to break it to you.

If you ever decide to leave behind your vegan lifestyle and pick up a pack of Oreo Cakesters anyway, make sure to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules before heading to the store.