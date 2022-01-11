Here’s What Oreo Cakesters Taste Like As They Return For The First Time In 10 Years

In Elite Daily's series Chef's Kiss, we taste the latest food and drink trends to help you figure out which ones you definitely don’t want to sleep on. In this piece, we taste Oreo Cakesters.

In case you haven’t heard, one of the most beloved snacks from your childhood is back — and this time, they’re back for good. That’s right, Nabisco is permanently rereleasing its Oreo Cakesters after they were taken off the shelves 10 years ago, and TBH, I couldn’t be more excited. But if you didn’t get a chance to try Oreo Cakesters the first time around, you’re probably wondering what they taste like and how they measure up to the OG cookie. Check out this review of the dessert to find out how Oreo Cakesters compare to regular Oreos.

After being tragically discontinued only five years after their 2007 debut, Oreo Cakesters are back — and bringing 2000s nostalgia with them. The highly requested return of Oreo Cakesters was announced in September 2021, and the sweet treats began rolling out to retailers nationwide in mid-January 2022. The Cakesters are expected to be fully available in stores by mid-February. You can check the Oreo Cakesters location product finder to find the nostalgic bite at a store near you.

OK, now that you know how to get your hands on Oreo Cakesters, here’s what you can expect.

According to Oreo, the 2022 version of the Cakesters are made with a modified formula from the 2012 version of the product, but the brand says it’ll “deliver a similar experience to the classic Cakesters.” The Oreo Cakesters are made to look just like an Oreo cookie, with a smooth layer of creme sandwiched between two chocolate-flavored snack cakes, but do they taste like Oreos, too? This review from Elite Daily editor Collette Reitz, who got a preview of the Oreo-inspired snack, has all the answers.

The first thing Reitz clocked when she opened the package was the scent of cocoa powder. She says the Cakesters are “soft, but not too soft,” and appreciates how they “won’t crumble as you eat them.” Reitz notes Oreo Cakesters’ filling isn’t exactly the same as what you’d expect from the sandwich cookie. “The creme has more of a soft frosting texture as opposed to the firm creme round you get in the Oreo cookie,” she says.

After tasting the treat, Reitz, who notes she never tried the Oreo Cakesters from the late 2000s, shares that you can expect to “get a good amount of chocolate cake and creme in each bite.”

Comparing the taste of the Cakesters with a regular Oreo, Reitz concludes, “It doesn’t taste exactly like an Oreo cookie — the frosting tastes a little sweeter than the OG — but rather like eating a chocolate cupcake.” What could be better than an Oreo-shaped chocolate cupcake?!

All told, she says the old-school bite is a “fun take on the Oreo.” Even though the Cakesters have their own unique qualities, Reitz thinks Oreo stans will “definitely want to give it a taste.”

When you spot Oreo Cakesters on your grocery run, you can expect to pay $3.69 for 10.1-ounce box containing five 2-count packs or $1.89 for the 2.2-ounce single 2-count pack. Whether you’re heading out to the store to try the Oreo Cakesters for the first time, or just want to take a trip down memory lane, remember to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules.