Alert: Oreo Cakesters Are Coming Back For The First Time In 10 Years

Get ready to upgrade your snack game� with a nostalgic favorite. Although classic Oreo cookies are always a staple, those who have missed the soft, creamy goodness of Oreo Cakesters are in luck because after a 10-year hiatus, the sweet treats are coming back. If you’re hype to get your hands on a pack as soon as they hit the shelves, here’s where to buy Oreo Cakesters when they return in 2022.

Nabisco announced the return of the fan-favorite Oreo Cakesters on Thursday, Sept. 30, in a post on Instagram and Twitter. “Talk about a glow up,” the brand wrote alongside photos of the snack. “Coming back in early 2022.” Fans have been missing Cakesters since they first left the shelves in 2012, and 10 years later, they’re officially coming back to take up a coveted spot in your snack rotation. Starting in early 2022, you’ll be able to grab the Oreo Cakesters in a 10.1-ounce box containing five 2-count packs for $3.69 nationwide. You’ll also be able to grab them in a 2.2-ounce single 2-count pack at convenience stores for $1.89. Although the brand has yet to reveal which retailers you can expect to find the Oreo Cakesters at, you can probably expect them to appear at major chains such as Walmart. However, you’ll need to stay tuned for the official news on which stores will carry them.

For a refresher, Oreo Cakesters taste like the classic Oreos you know and love and feature a soft-baked twist on the classic wafer cookies with its chocolate-flavored snack cakes, which sandwich a sweet creme filling.

Courtesy of Nabisco

The Oreo Cakesters first made their debut in 2007, but much to fans' disappointment, the snack was discontinued in 2012 after only five years. Thankfully for snackers everywhere, Oreo received countless pleas to bring the snack cakes back, and it’s finally happening.

Even better, you won’t have to worry about the Oreo Cakesters disappearing too soon because they’re coming back as a permanent addition to the Oreo lineup. If that wasn’t enough, you’ll also be able to find a new flavor: Nutter Butter Cakesters.

Courtesy of Nabisco

If you’re hype to try a new version of the snack, the Nutter Butter Cakesters will feature real peanut butter filling and two soft snack cakes that taste like the classic Nutter Butter cookies. You’ll also be able to find the Nutter Butter Cakesters in a 10.1-ounce box and single 2-count packs where Oreo Cakesters are sold.

As you’re waiting for the return of the OG Oreo Cakesters, you can follow Oreo on Twitter and Instagram and stay tuned for a chance to win an exclusive early taste before the sweet snacks hit the shelves in 2022.

Although you’ll need to wait a while for the Oreo Cakesters, you can still tide yourself over with original Oreos. If you head to the store to grab a pack of cookies, remember to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules.