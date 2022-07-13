You may have just finished celebrating the Fourth of July with a backyard barbecue and are currently planning a pool party this weekend with your besties, but the fall is closer than you think. In fact, Bath & Body Works’ fall 2022 collection is officially here with tons of pumpkin spice and everything nice. For fall fans, it’s never too soon to fill your home with the scent of apple pies and pumpkin spice waffles. Bath & Body Works knows that, which is why the brand’s been getting autumn ready with over 200 new products launching in stores and online while you’re still enjoying your Dirty Shirley cocktails poolside and deciding on which sunnies to go with your OOTD.

Even if fall is your fave season, you may still think July is a bit early to start stocking up on pumpkin candles. Luckily, this is just the first preview of the Bath & Body Works’ fall 2022 collection and is meant to slowly ease you into the autumn with some summer-to-fall scents. Something like a Champagne Apple & Honey hand soap will give you subtle nods to the upcoming season without having you totally ditch your summery day picnics in the park. This new drop is also just the beginning of the Bath & Body Work fall 2022 collection, with more to come closer to the start of the official season. However, if you’re someone who goes through candles quickly or just love the scent of pumpkin 365 days of the year, you’ll want to stock up on this first batch of fall flavors from Bath & Body Works.

What’s In The Bath & Body Works Fall 2022 Collection?

Before you start shopping, you’ll want to know what’s in the first preview of the Bath & Body Works fall 2022 collection. Since it wouldn’t be fall without pumpkin, Bath & Body Works has 18 pumpkin scents in its full fall collection. While some of the pumpkin scents won’t be available until later, you can find some fan favorites and classics like Pumpkin Cupcake and Sweet Cinnamon Pumpkin available in this first drop. A new pumpkin scent available this year is Spiced Pumpkin & Patchouli, which you can find as part of the White Barn 3-Wick Candle collection.

Speaking of White Barn candles, Bath & Body Works has 14 new seasonal scents that are available this year, including Salted Caramel Old Fashioned and Wildberry Tea Spritzer. If you like Bath & Body Works’ candles not just for their scents, but as home decor as well, you’ll love the new luminary designs of the fall candles that provide a seasonal glow as you light them. The new luminary designs even come in some of your favorite fall scents like Leaves and Flannel.

Since candles really are the most popular at Bath & Body Works, especially during the fall, the 2022 collection also includes eight new natured-inspired candles. These candles were developed with Phytogaia technology to create scents that truly smell like you’re outdoors. These new scents capture the smells in the new Rain Drenched Leaves and Hot Springs & Salted Moss candles. Light one of up and you may just feel like you’re in a cabin in the woods, even if you’re just sitting in your apartment in the middle of the summer.

How Long Is The Bath & Body Works Fall 2022 Collection Available For?

This first drop of the Bath & Body Works fall 2022 collection is available now. Since this is just the first preview, you can expect even more to come closer to the actual season. Bath & Body Works will even have a frightfully good Halloween collection that you’ll want to get your hands on as well. Even with more to come, if there’s something you see in the Bath & Body Works fall collection that you think is a must-have right now, you should add to cart ASAP. After all, you can never have too many candles and hand soaps, right?

