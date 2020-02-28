The Jenners/Kardashians love to change up their looks, but maybe none so much as Kylie Jenner. The beauty mogul has rocked blue, green, and pink (just to name a few), and she’s at it again. On Thursday, Feb. 28, Jenner showed off new bronde hair on Instagram. The look is long, wavy, full of highlights, and comes just a few weeks after Kim and Khloé Kardashia showed off the same color.

In her latest picture, Jenner poses in a plane seat, one foot on the chair. She looks both ready to relax for a long flight and effortlessly put together in her sweats, sunglasses, and messy bronde waves hitting just at her waist. But, this isn’t the first pic Jenner has shared of her dirty blonde ‘do. A week ago, Jenner Instagrammed a mirror selfie of her new bronde hair with the caption, “New vibe.”

“So Kylie and Khloé thought they were gonna beat me to this hair color,” Kim wrote on her story debuting her bronde hair on Feb. 13. Clearly, her sisterly challenge worked. Khloé showed off a bronde bob, and soon after, Jenner changed her hair, too. With three of the Kardashian/Jenners on the bronde wave, the look is surely on its way to being a big trend. It just makes me wonder which sister will show off the color next — maybe even their mom, Kris.

It’s hard to know if the Kardashian/Jenners are changing their hair for real or not because they’re all such fans of extensions and wigs. Jenner recently posted an Instagram story with a pixie cut saying celebrity hairstylist Jesus Guerrero “said he was giving me a trim and cut off all my hair.” If Jenner suffered from haircut regret, she may be hiding her pixie cut under a long wig. Real or fake, the bronde is definitely a fresh, new look for the beauty mogul.