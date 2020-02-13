On Monday, Feb. 10, Kim Kardashian West debuted new lighter "bronde" hair on her Instagram Story. The star's new color is a gorgeous honey blonde shade, much different from her signature dark, almost black hair. It also seems like two of her sisters might be a little jealous of the new shade.

In the three videos, Kardashian gets her makeup and hair styled by celebrity hairstylist César DeLeön Ramirêz. Though Kardashian is sitting, the golden hair looks long enough to reach her lower back and is styled into big, voluminous waves. Meanwhile, a makeup artist dusts over Kardashian's neutral makeup look, as she signs off the last video Kardashian with, "So, Kylie and Khloe thought they were gonna beat me to this hair color... I got 'em."

"That's how you win lady!!!!" Khloé responded in a repost of the story. With approval from three Kardashian-Jenners, this new bronde color is bound to become a trend soon enough, but it's up in the air whether or not Kardashian's hair is really hers. In her own repost, Kylie wrote, "We know it's a wig." Is it just a sisterly jab, or does Kylie know something I don't?

Kardashian is no chicken about dyeing her hair, having previously bleached her locks to an icy blonde, gone green, and had a pink moment. Ramirêz called the new look a "transformation" on his own Instagram story, but that hardly reveals whether or not the look involves a wig.

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

It didn't take long for Kardashian's sister to step up to the challenge. On Feb. 11, Khloé rocked a bronde bob for her BFF Malika Haqq's baby shower in a shade similar to Kardashian's, before briefly switching to a brighter blonde shade for an Oscars after party. I hope there's more permanent dark blonde hair in the Kardashian-Jenner's future, but with two of the sisters officially rocking the bronde look, it's only a matter of time before you see it everywhere on Instagram.