If you keep up with the Kardashians as closely as I do, you might've noticed Khloé Kardashian was rocking a new, bronde, chin-length bob at BFF Malika Haqq's baby shower on Saturday, Feb. 8. Then on Sunday, Feb. 9, she wore a much shorter, lighter-blonde bob at Beyoncé and JAY-Z's Oscars after party. But rather than getting another cut and a dye job all before the Oscars, her hairstylist for the after parties apparently had a few tricks up his sleeve. Regardless, Kardashian's initial new bob is a creation from celebrity hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons, and the slightly shorter, version comes from fellow celebrity hairstylist Cesar DeLeon Ramirez — and both are good.

When Instagram posts from Malika's baby shower rolled in, the first thing I noticed, aside from all the neutral-toned teddy bear decorations, was Kardashian's new, darker bob. At first, I thought it may be a wig she chose to match the party's color scheme, but a post on Fitzsimons' Instagram revealed the 'do was here to stay (for the next 24 hours, at least). "Gave Koko a BRONDE bob today," his now-expired Instagram Stories read.

Kardashian's new look came just a few days after she posted an old photo on Instagram where she rocked a long bronde ponytail "Loving this Bronde pony! Do I go back to Bronde???" she captioned the pic. "Let me know 💋 Bronde means blonde and brown mix for those who don’t know 😘."

However, the very next day (the day of the Oscars) Kardashian had a a shorter cut and brighter blonde color in the videos posted to her Instagram Stories. For the new style, Ramirez used hair extensions and braiding to create the illusion of lighter, shorter hair. "To start, I sprayed BOOSTA Volumizing Spray ($28, UNITE) at the roots to build a root lift," he said in a press release. "I then sectioned off the top shortest layer and braided everything under that section since her hair is much longer then we wanted it." After, Ramirez clipped in extensions along the braid before "[cutting] the bob to a chin length" and blending the top section in with some soft waves.

Kardashian paired her new temporary 'do with a long, white, off-the-shoulder gown that featured a major slit up the leg. As stunning as she looked at the after party, I can't wait if the new bronde look underneath the extensions comes back out to play or if Koko got attached to the brighter blonde.