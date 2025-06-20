To find your ideal shade match, you’ve likely thought about flying to South Korea to pay a professional over $100 to drape fabrics around your neck and see what works best with your face and undertones. Even Robert Pattinson recently got his personal color analysis done to discover he’s more of a dark winter, like Edward Cullen.

Well good news, you can drop the passport and save yourself a trip overseas. To determine whether you’re a cool summer or warm autumn, all you need now is e.l.f. Cosmetics’ color e.l.f.nalysis app and a selfie. In partnership with Pinterest, e.l.f. has created a digital personalized color analysis tool that tells you the ideal shades for your eyes, lips, and face.

How To Get Your Professional Color Analysis For Free

The totally free in-app feature is inspired by the rise in “color analysis test” searches on Pinterest, and users wanting to find their perfect palette for fashion and beauty products. With the help from e.l.f. Beauty AI and Pinterest, all you need to do to find your season is upload a well-lit selfie or snap a pic on your phone. For the best result, you want natural light on your skin, so consider going outside or standing near a window.

From there, you’ll confirm your eye color and the app will analyze your hue, value, and chroma to determine your perfect match. After finding out if you’re a true winter or light spring, you can then browse product recommendations and inspo that best complement your shade on a custom board created by e.l.f and Pinterest.

The 12 color analysis results you could get with Color e.l.f.nalysis include:

Your board can also tell you which celebrities share your color match. For instance, I’m a soft autumn, so according to Pinterest, I can look to my fellow fall girlies Gigi Hadid, Florence Pugh, and Karlie Kloss for fashion and beauty inspo.

To get your celeb color twins and discover which e.l.f liquid blush to add to your makeup bag, all you need is natural light, your phone, and color e.l.f.nalysis.