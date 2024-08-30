There is no perfect way to live a healthy lifestyle. For Karlie Kloss, her relationship with self-care and fitness regimens constantly changes.

“My way to wellness looks different every day,” the model and entrepreneur tells Elite Daily. Flexibility is a must when you’re constantly traveling around the globe. On certain days, that could mean trying out a new intense workout; when she needs a little more TLC, resting is her No. 1 priority.

Kloss’ overall goal is to always “feel good in my skin.” One of the consistent ways she does that is by taking Thorne’s supplements and vitamins. The 32-year-old recently partnered with the brand on its Find Your Way campaign, encouraging people to personalize their own wellness routines. “We all live wild day-to-day schedules,” Kloss says, “and Thorne products are really designed to help you feel good, improve your brain function, and regulate all the things.”

Kloss’ schedule could include a runway show one day, and working with her Kode With Klossy coding camp for girls the next. Below, the mother-of-two dishes on her secret to maintaining a busy schedule, current go-to workout routine, and skin care hack for feeling your best when preparing for something big like the Met Gala.

Elite Daily: What is your go-to wellness routine?

Karlie Kloss: I really love my sleep. I try to get at least a minimum of six hours a night. I also love to exercise in the morning, like Pilates. Something that has been a new addition to my wellness routine is hot yoga. I prefer softer workouts, but hot yoga helps me feel really in my body.

I also really love to spend the morning and evening with my kids whenever possible. I’m often traveling, like right now we're in the thick of running our Kode With Klossy camps across the country, so day-to-day life is always different. That’s why taking care of my body is so important. I try to stay grounded and eat nutritious whole foods like a proper balanced meal.

ED: What's your secret to maintaining a busy schedule?

KK: I haven’t figured out the answer, so I'm not sure I should be giving advice on this, but I do the best I can. I have an incredible team around me across the board with work, and in my personal life. It takes a village, and I'm very grateful for my village.

As I've gotten older, I’ve realized it doesn't always have to be high-intensity things.

ED: You mentioned Pilates and yoga. Are those your favorite ways to work out?

KK: I love to switch it up. I love trying different strength training methods or classes, and just getting out in nature. If I have time and somebody who can watch the kids, I like to go for a run in the afternoon. I love to squeeze in hot yoga. As I've gotten older, I’ve realized it doesn't always have to be high-intensity things.

ED: Have you been influenced to buy any wellness gadgets online?

KK: I love my $10 investment of a weekly vitamin organizer I bought on Amazon. It’s organized into morning, noon, and night, Monday through Sunday, and is just a vitamin travel kit. I sort out all of my Thorne vitamins, and have them ready to take throughout the week. That is my most recent Amazon life hack. It's been a game changer.

ED: What's the wildest wellness trend you've tried?

KK: I always love to try different things like cryo chambers. It's not exactly wild or new, but I really do love a sauna. My favorite is doing a sauna and cold plunge rotation.

ED: What about a hyperbaric oxygen chamber?

KK: I've never tried one of those, but I've heard lots of interesting feedback. I'm such a science nerd, so I always love new health hacks or research around beauty treatments and gadgets.

ED: Walk me through your typical morning and night routine, including skin care.

KK: I am definitely big on my skin care, especially at night. If I'm on set for a photo shoot or runway show, my day job involves lots of makeup, so I always start with washing my face. I also use a good serum to hydrate the skin, and hyaluronic acid.

I use a light cream, especially in the summer. I like something like a BB cream with a little SPF, and has light coverage that’s not too heavy. And then, I really am diligent at night about cleansing and moisturizing. Estée Lauder products are my favorite. The Advanced Night Repair Serum is the best. I'm boring, but very diligent.

It's more about the small things I can do every single day that will help me get there.

ED: When you're going to a big event like the Met Gala or a runway show, do you add any extra steps to your getting-ready routine?

KK: I always try and do a facial a couple of days before, so I have clean, fresh skin that’s not overly attacked. I also love to do a lymphatic drainage massage.

But I have to say, it's really not about the last-minute treatment. Lately, I’ve taken a more holistic approach to how I can feel good in my body and take care of myself from the inside out. That’s really how I look my best. It's more about the small things I can do every single day that will help me get there.

ED: When you can have a self-care day with your best friends, what's your go-to?

KK: I'm all for a night out on the town, but what I actually would prefer given the opportunity and the chance is to just curl up on the couch and really catch up with my girlfriends. There's a time and a place for both, but my favorite is to really go deep and catch up on life. Time with those girlfriends is never enough.

This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.