Between Kourtney Kardashian’s Lemme supplements and Kim Kardashian drinking charcoal lattes, it’s no secret that the Kar-Jenners are into wellness. The sister who seems to be the most fascinated by self-care trends, though, is Kendall Jenner. The 28-year-old model revealed on an episode of The Kardashians that she has her own wellness room, including a $23,000 hyperbaric oxygen chamber that she enjoys sitting in to answer emails and watch TV.

Hyperbaric oxygen therapy, or HBOT, originated as a medical treatment for recovering athletes and patients after surgery. One session involves getting into a pressurized container that allows you to breathe in pure oxygen. Even though they started out in hospitals and recovery clinics, hyperbaric oxygen chambers are now being used by celebrities and wellness enthusiasts as self-care treatments. Not only is Jenner a big fan of HBOT, but so is Justin Bieber. In 2019, the 30-year-old singer shared on Instagram that he owns his own at-home chamber.

Knowing this, I jumped at the chance to try HBOT when social wellness club Remedy Place invited me to check out their West Hollywood, California location. To get a better idea of the benefits, I spoke with the founder and CEO of Remedy Place, Dr. Jonathan Leary, who has a doctorate in chiropractic medicine.

Hulu

A typical HBOT session is 60 minutes for $165, but there is also a 30-minute express option for $100. Leary says that regular treatments can “help you perform your best in life.” How so? According to Leary, the oxygen “can help reduce inflammation and support the body’s natural healing processes.” Leary also mentions a “heightened state of mental clarity” and increased collagen production for glowy skin. According to Johns Hopkins, the increased oxygen from HBOT does stimulate cell growth, which promotes collagen production.

You’ve likely seen the term collagen in different beauty products — it’s the protein that keeps your skin strong and free from wrinkles. To keep you vibrant and fresh-faced, getting a healthy amount of collagen is ideal, according to Cleveland Clinic, but you can also get the same benefits from a topical like retinol and tretinoin.

While all of these benefits sound amazing, I had to put hyperbaric oxygen therapy to the test and see if it’s actually worth the hype.

The Hyperbaric Oxygen Chamber Was Immediately Intimidating

Remedy Place

Before going to Remedy Place for my session, I had to fill out some forms that kicked in my flight response. The paperwork warned against the risks of doing HBOT, which included ear and sinus pain from the chamber’s increased pressure. I’m someone who doesn’t do well with air pressure on planes, so the thought of being enclosed in a tiny pod with the same feeling kind of scared me.

I considered canceling my appointment, but powered through the fear and went instead. When I got to the WeHo location, I was given a tour and shown the other treatments you can book, like cupping, lymphatic compression, ice baths, and the Remedy Roller. The latter is a full-body automated foam roller that provides a massage all over, and I got to try that as well.

The two treatments go hand-in-hand since HBOT is a recovery tool, and I was told jumping into a chamber right after would decrease the chances of me being achey from my massage the next day.

Rachel Chapman

After my roller experience, I was taken to my chamber — which looked a lot like a futuristic space pod. I was instructed on how to gracefully get in and out, as well as tips for popping my ears. I normally need water on an airplane to help relieve the pressure, but this time, I was going to try the yawning method.

Before the door was closed, I was told that if for some reason I needed to get out and the pressure was too intense, I needed to press a button for someone to help me — I couldn’t open the door on my own. I wouldn’t recommend this chamber for people with claustrophobia. There is a window on the door so you can look out, but I felt a bit uneasy about being trapped in a pod without a simple escape route.

I Had Trouble Relaxing During The Session

Rachel Chapman

The pressure changes in the chamber are intense, and much more noticeable than what you feel on an airplane. A mild HBOT treatment is around 2 to 4.5 psi, which is significantly lower than the air pressure at sea level (14.7 psi) or the cabin of an airplane at 8,000 feet (10.9 psi). The super low pressure in the chamber is what allows your body to take in the pure oxygen.

Before the door was closed on me, I was given headphones with an iPad that had a guided meditation track queued up. The only problem was I was so distracted by the pressure change and trying to yawn to pop my ears that I wasn’t following the meditation at all.

I was told that most people take naps in the chamber, and as much as I needed one, I just couldn’t fall asleep. I did have my eyes closed the entire hour, so that was relaxing, but I was unable to completely turn my mind off and snooze.

I didn’t notice a huge difference in the oxygen I was breathing. It really just felt like I was in an airplane-like tube.

Hulu

My Results Did Impress Me

Immediately after getting out of the chamber, I felt super relaxed, like I had just woken up from a nap — even though I hadn’t. It was the same feeling I get after a massage, when I need a second to stretch before getting up. My appointment was a few days after I returned from a vacation, and I had been stressed about getting back into the swing of things, so this was a nice pick-me-up.

My results were right in line with what I was told to expect. Leary tells Elite Daily that relaxation and stress relief are effects that are often felt after just one session, but he says you can also experience increased energy levels, reduced inflammation, and pain relief.

The next day, I felt rejuvenated enough not to immediately need my morning cup of coffee. I also didn’t feel sore at all from the Remedy Rollers.

Overall, I had pretty great results, but I don’t think I would try HBOT again. At the end of the day, getting into a tiny pressurized pod isn’t my cup of tea, and I’d rather get a massage or acupuncture to deal with stress or muscle pain. That said, I can see why Jenner and Bieber are such big fans.

Lucky for claustrophobic girls like me, there are other ways of getting more oxygen if you don’t have $165 for HBOT. Leary suggests trying breathing exercises like the Buteyko method, eating more antioxidant-rich foods like leafy greens and berries, and improving your posture to allow your lungs to work better. Some other strategies the Remedy Place founder has mapped out include nasal breathing and daily movement.

Now that I’ve seen the benefits of intaking more oxygen, these are all things I will be implementing more into my daily life — for instance, this was the push I needed to click “add to cart” on Taylor Swift’s beloved posture-correcting sports bra. Jenner may enjoy her pressurized chamber, but I prefer to get my oxygen by sitting up straight and eating more strawberries.

Expert Cited:

Jonathan Leary, CEO and founder of Remedy Place